ADU ordinance to be considered by commissioners Jan. 30

Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County.

Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis.

The public is invited to attend the hearing for the ordinance at the Board’s January 30th meeting.

After extensive discussion of the ordinance, as well as community input, at its December 8, 2022, hearing, the Tillamook County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners approve the ADU Ordinance.

Public testimony raised specific questions about the ordinance and several people spoke in favor of passing it. Among the latter was Peter Starkey, Executive Director of Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) and a member of the Tillamook County Housing Commission.

He urged the Planning Commission to pass the ADU ordinance as part of a multipronged approach necessary to address what he calls the housing “catastrophe” Tillamook County is experiencing. An audio recording of this first ADU Ordinance hearing can be found at https://youtu.be/PyCuKL0Bpy0.

Second Public Hearing for ADU Ordinance January 30

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the second required hearing for the ADU ordinance:

• January 30, 9 a.m. Board of County Commissioners meeting held at the BOCC Meeting Room in the Tillamook County Courthouse, Room 106. BOCC will take action to approve or deny the ordinance adoption request.