Audi is considering an electric off-road electric SUV that would use the platform from parent Volkswagen Group’s planned Scout EV brand, according to an Autocar report. VW announced the Scout brand in 2022, using a name that originated on the classic International Scout SUV, with plans for a North American-market electric pickup truck and SUV and a targeted launch date of 2026. The more luxurious Audi model derived from the Scout platform would arrive in 2027, according to the report.

1 DAY AGO