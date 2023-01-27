Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Audi electric off-road SUV might share Scout EV bones
Audi is considering an electric off-road electric SUV that would use the platform from parent Volkswagen Group’s planned Scout EV brand, according to an Autocar report. VW announced the Scout brand in 2022, using a name that originated on the classic International Scout SUV, with plans for a North American-market electric pickup truck and SUV and a targeted launch date of 2026. The more luxurious Audi model derived from the Scout platform would arrive in 2027, according to the report.
dcnewsnow.com
2024 Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid beats Toyota Highlander to PHEV punch
Mazda just potentially leapfrogged Toyota, which as of yet has no Highlander Prime in sight. On Monday, the Japanese automaker unveiled the 2024 Mazda CX-90 lineup, consisting of a plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid, and three rows of seats with three different seating configurations. Mazda said all variants of the 2024...
dcnewsnow.com
Genesis reportedly plans flagship EV
Genesis announced plans for a six-vehicle lineup that would include a coupe when it was first established as a standalone brand back in 2015. Since then Genesis has focused on expanding its lineup with higher volume models like SUVs, though soon it may finally see the arrival of a niche offering like a coupe or convertible, or possibly both.
dcnewsnow.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class receives fresh looks, plug-in hybrid grade
Mercedes-Benz has introduced a mid-cycle update for the GLE-Class to keep the popular mid-size luxury SUV looking and feeling fresh. The updates are mild, even for a mid-cycle update, though they do see electrification added across the lineup, in addition to the return of a plug-in hybrid grade. The current...
dcnewsnow.com
BMW will start tests of solid-state batteries in 2023
BMW will start testing this year a solid-state battery developed in partnership with U.S. battery technology company Solid Power, the automaker said this month. BMW has been working with Solid Power on a solid-state battery for automotive applications since at least 2017. In the latest phase of their partnership, BMW...
dcnewsnow.com
Ford to build more Mustang Mach-E EVs, drop prices
On Monday, Ford reduced prices for the Mustang Mach-E for the 2023 model year, and boosted production of the electric crossover SUV. Prices dropped across the board, although some versions get bigger reductions than others. The base Select rear-wheel drive Standard Range model received a $900 cut to $47,495 including the mandatory $1,500 destination charge. With all-wheel drive, the price cut is only $600, bringing the MSRP to $50,495.
Comments / 0