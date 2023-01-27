MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO