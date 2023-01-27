ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Massachusetts abortion hotline now offers free legal advice

Massachusetts launched a hotline Monday offering free legal advice to people seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers — joining several other states in a move spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, which has led to increasingly restrictive abortion laws in other states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WVNews

From the House to Your Home: Week four updates

Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took steps this week to improve the state’s foster care system, to limit the Governor’s executive powers, and to help high school students advance with career pathways. House Bill 3061 would update the authority of the state’s Foster Care Ombudsman,...
WVNews

Gov. Justice unveils 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a free travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia. The department has received close to 8,000 pre-orders since Nov. 11, 2022. “Every year I’m excited to see what the Department...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Legislature This Week returns for second season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Legislature This Week, a webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, has returned for a second season. The webcast, which will be featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

'Show me the money:' Justice talks tax plan in Bridgeport, West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted his latest "town hall" event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Justice, who was accompanied by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and his English bulldog Babydog, spoke about his plan to cut personal income taxes in half over three years and took questions from audience members.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginians have varying opinions on tax cuts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the West Virginia Legislature continues to debate cuts to the state personal income tax, industry officials, think tank leaders and members of the public have their own thoughts on tax reform and the best path forward for West Virginia. After years of declaring...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History: February 1-7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia businesses have taxes on the brain for 2023

As 2023 gets underway, businesses are hoping for a bit of a rebound, although federal business taxes are expected to be higher. The addition of the Inflation Reduction Act along with the phasing out of some provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, specifically the bonus depreciation property credit tapering off starting this year, leaves some business owners with taxes on the brain.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. West Clermont (5)20-01412. 2. Mason (7)18-11341. 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)18-11083. 4. Marysville...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy