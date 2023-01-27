Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said...
WVNews
Tussle over taxes: West Virginia governor begins tour, Senate looks to go bigger and bolder
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Debate over Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax reduction proposal has already emerged as one of the dominant narratives of this year’s session of the West Virginia Legislature. Justice has taken his plan “on the road” in an attempt to convince residents...
WVNews
Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
WVNews
Massachusetts abortion hotline now offers free legal advice
Massachusetts launched a hotline Monday offering free legal advice to people seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers — joining several other states in a move spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, which has led to increasingly restrictive abortion laws in other states.
WVNews
West Virginia Senate passes bill allowing armed 'guardians' at schools
CHARLESTON – A bill allowing former military and law enforcement officers to provide in-school security passed the West Virginia Senate on Monday. Senate Bill 282 creating the West Virginia Guardian Program passed 32-0. The bill next heads to the House of Delegates.
WVNews
Marshall appointed West Virginia Corrections and Rehabilitation commissioner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice recently appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment was effective immediately as of the governor’s announcement Jan. 19.
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports14 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourteen more West Virginia COVID deaths were reported Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR listed the COVID death toll as 7,836, dating back almost three years.
WVNews
From the House to Your Home: Week four updates
Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took steps this week to improve the state’s foster care system, to limit the Governor’s executive powers, and to help high school students advance with career pathways. House Bill 3061 would update the authority of the state’s Foster Care Ombudsman,...
WVNews
Higher education a focus of West Virginia's 2023 legislative session
As the current legislative session continues, higher education is a major focus as legislation is introduced or passes through committees. Officials at the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) in particular have several bills on their wish list.
WVNews
House Education Committee considers raises for W.Va. teachers, staff totalling about $300M
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice introduced a bill to provide pay raises to teachers and school service personnel in West Virginia, but a House of Delegates committee considered its own pay raise bills for educators on Monday. The House Education Committee recommended House Bills 2598 and 2828 for passage...
WVNews
Gov. Justice unveils 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a free travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia. The department has received close to 8,000 pre-orders since Nov. 11, 2022. “Every year I’m excited to see what the Department...
WVNews
West Virginia Legislature This Week returns for second season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Legislature This Week, a webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, has returned for a second season. The webcast, which will be featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
WVNews
'Show me the money:' Justice talks tax plan in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted his latest "town hall" event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Justice, who was accompanied by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and his English bulldog Babydog, spoke about his plan to cut personal income taxes in half over three years and took questions from audience members.
WVNews
American Lung Association report outlines policies to reduce smoking, smoking-related illness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s smoking rates remain the highest in the nation as the state continues to have the highest mortality rate from cardiovascular disease, the second highest lung cancer rate, the highest overall cancer incidence and mortality rates and the highest chronic respiratory disease mortality rate.
WVNews
West Virginians have varying opinions on tax cuts
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the West Virginia Legislature continues to debate cuts to the state personal income tax, industry officials, think tank leaders and members of the public have their own thoughts on tax reform and the best path forward for West Virginia. After years of declaring...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History: February 1-7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels...
WVNews
West Virginia DNR stocks trout in 7 locations, including Bridgeport's Deegan & Hinkle lakes
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that waters at seven locations were stocked last week. Trout stocking occurred at Deegan and Hinkle lakes in Bridgeport, Kings Creek, the Pennsboro Reservoir, Tomlinson Run, Tomlinson Run Lake and Tracy Lake.
WVNews
West Virginia businesses have taxes on the brain for 2023
As 2023 gets underway, businesses are hoping for a bit of a rebound, although federal business taxes are expected to be higher. The addition of the Inflation Reduction Act along with the phasing out of some provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, specifically the bonus depreciation property credit tapering off starting this year, leaves some business owners with taxes on the brain.
WVNews
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. West Clermont (5)20-01412. 2. Mason (7)18-11341. 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)18-11083. 4. Marysville...
