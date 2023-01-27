JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.

