Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. CJ firefighters first arrival observed smoke and flames and firefighters were...
Carthage Motel temporarily shut down to repair fire suppression system
CARTHAGE, Mo. - One of Carthage, Missouri's largest motels was temporarily shut down last week due to "life safety issues" posed to the public.
koamnewsnow.com
Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
Lawrence County Record
Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff
A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
Noel Fire Dept extinguish shed fire, Body discovered, launching Death Investigation
NOEL, Mo. — Just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, McDonald Co. E-911 were alerted to a structure fire near North Kings Highway and Railroad St. in the city limits.
KYTV
Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
koamnewsnow.com
SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned vehicle north of 7th and Prosperity in Duenweg area alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Duenweg Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The SUV was traveling...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
Semi-truck flipped on its side on I-44 causing heavy traffic buildup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Slick road conditions have caused sliding and crashes around the Ozarks. A semi-truck flipped on its side on I-44 near the Humane Society and Northwest Baptist Church. Two semis can be seen stuck in the median ditch. Right now it is unclear if they were in the same crash or separately. The […]
koamnewsnow.com
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Highway 75 Closed Starting At Peoria Due To Road Conditions, Crashes
Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions. Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes. Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the...
KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
KHBS
Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck
AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
Two tractor trailers leave I-49 crashing below onto US-60 near Neosho
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE
Deadly accident after truck loses control in Avoca
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of W. Park St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an emergency medical situation involving a traumatic injury.
Comments / 0