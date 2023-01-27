ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. CJ firefighters first arrival observed smoke and flames and firefighters were...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff

A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned vehicle north of 7th and Prosperity in Duenweg area alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Duenweg Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The SUV was traveling...
DUENWEG, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather

JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck

AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
REPUBLIC, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation

PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of W. Park St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an emergency medical situation involving a traumatic injury.
PITTSBURG, KS

