Florida State

A Redditor Showed The Most Popular Grocery Store In Florida & The Winner Isn't In The State

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
A Reddit user posted a visual to the social media app showing "The Most Popular Grocery Store In Each State," and it's stirred up quite a controversy. In fact, it seems not one Floridian agrees with the results and is letting their opinions be known online.

Maybe that's because the winner isn't even located in the state...

The map uploaded by u/Dremarious revealed that Safeway is the winner for the Sunshine State and locals are not happy. The moderator took down the graphic on Reddit, but still has it published to Twitter.

The creator said the map is based on 2022's foot traffic in each store.

So many people claim that Publix is the natural winner and haven't even seen a Safeway anywhere within the FL borders.

"I grew up in Florida and have never seen a Safeway in the state, but nearly every town in the state has at least 1 Publix," one user commented on the Reddit post.

This might be because, according to Safeway's website, they don't even have a Florida location.

Most people are calling out the Reddit post for being false because of how many Publix stores are in such close proximity to each other.

A Twitter account went as far as to show that there is a Publix across from another Publix on one South Florida street.

Podcaster, Eric Matheny, chimed in and wrote it was "fake news. Publix is the only grocery store in Florida. I couldn’t even tell you if there’s a single Safeway in the entire state."

The debate was even brought to TikTok. One creator (@onechartaday) published the image on a video and the comment section blew up with Florida locals calling it out.

Where do you go shopping? #traderjoes #traderjoesfoodreviews #traderjoeshaul #traderjoesmusthaves #california #heb #grocery #groceryshopping #groceryhaul #grocerystore #albertsons #albertson #jewel #jewelosco #kroger #krogerdeals #frys #maps #unitedstates

Most people are commenting that they don't understand how Publix didn't win.

Publix has 844 stores in Florida, according to the grocery store's corporate data.

Comments / 9

Heidi Cabell-Carrero
2d ago

just because we have a lot of publix, definitely doesnt make it a favorite. i cant stand publix and wish we had another choice. $9 for mayo is a crime. we should all boycott publix until they fix their price gauging

Reply(2)
9
Norman R. Hansen
2d ago

wake up people , Publix doesn't t even come close ! Their prices are way ski high ! Just compare the price of milk , $5.00 / gallon , when ALDI, and walmart , sell milk for $3.50/ gal . that's only 1 item , take a list of items , go from pubix to 2 or 3 other stores compare prices on the same items , and Winn Dixie is not too far behind them

Reply(1)
4
Crazy Sh!t
2d ago

Publix grocery is a disgrace. Shame on them for their over-pricing. Dollar General has cheaper prices on the same things Publix sales. I would give my left arm for a Krogers

Reply(1)
3
