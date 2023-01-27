(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A Plattsmouth woman reported missing over the weekend is found dead. The Nebraska State Patrol had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Saturday after 68 year old Patricia Lanam, who suffered from dementia, was reported missing to the Plattsmouth Police. Police say around 5:00 Sunday night, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth, near the area where Lanam went missing, and found the woman dead in the backyard. Lanam had been missing since about 11:00 Friday night.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO