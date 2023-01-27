Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO