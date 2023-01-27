Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks Make Home History in Win over Coppin
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team made history on Saturday evening at the Hytche, winning its fifth consecutive contest over Coppin State by a 94-75 final. The win moved the Hawks to 5-1 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, the best start to...
Salisbury, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salisbury. The Salisbury School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury Christian School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The North Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury School on January 30, 2023, 13:30:00.
WMDT.com
Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring the legacy of wrestling star Jay Briscoe
LAUREL, Del. – A community still mourning gathered Sunday in Laurel to honor the life of local wrestling star Jay Briscoe. Hundreds of wrestling fans, loved ones, and those who knew Briscoe’s story lined up at Laurel High School for a memorial service to show their support. On...
WMDT.com
‘It’s very community oriented:’ Local brewery hosts chili cook-off supporting Delmar High School’s baseball team
DELMAR, Del. – In Delmar, the power of chili brought the community of Delmar together all in support of the Delmar High School baseball team. Loakal Branch Brewing Company hosted a chili cook off event Saturday. With a $5 dollar donation, attendees got the chance to try over 11...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
chestertownspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
shoredailynews.com
Rosa Mae Handy
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Cape Gazette
Perch reign supreme this time of year
At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
kentuckytoday.com
Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse
BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
WGMD Radio
2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads
2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
Cape Gazette
Man in custody after carjacking Seaford woman in her driveway
A Salisbury, Md., man faces charges after police say he carjacked an 80-year-old woman Jan. 13 in the driveway of her Seaford home and then kidnapped her. About 10 a.m., Ralph Harmon, 23, physically assaulted the woman before tying her up and putting her inside her vehicle, Seaford police said. Harmon then took the woman to a Salisbury residence, where she was found and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.
talbotspy.org
The Lakeside Reset Resolution Failure and the Future of Development: A Chat with Talbot Councilman Pete Lesher
It was clear on Tuesday evening that Talbot County Council member Pete Lesher was speaking with a heavy heart when he made it know that he would not be proposing the Talbot Integrity Project’s (TIP) draft resolution to “reset” the new Trappe housing development known as Lakeside.
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
WBOC
Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy
EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
