ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternshorehawks.com

Hawks Make Home History in Win over Coppin

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team made history on Saturday evening at the Hytche, winning its fifth consecutive contest over Coppin State by a 94-75 final. The win moved the Hawks to 5-1 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, the best start to...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
shoredailynews.com

Rosa Mae Handy

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Perch reign supreme this time of year

At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
MILTON, DE
kentuckytoday.com

Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse

BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals

Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Six solar fields await Sussex council action

Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Man in custody after carjacking Seaford woman in her driveway

A Salisbury, Md., man faces charges after police say he carjacked an 80-year-old woman Jan. 13 in the driveway of her Seaford home and then kidnapped her. About 10 a.m., Ralph Harmon, 23, physically assaulted the woman before tying her up and putting her inside her vehicle, Seaford police said. Harmon then took the woman to a Salisbury residence, where she was found and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy