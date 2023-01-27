ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, MD

Cape Gazette

Vikings and Seahawks split in key swim match up

The Cape boys’ and Sussex Academy girls’ swim teams each remained undefeated at 11-0, as the two powerhouse squads met at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center Jan. 27. The Cape girls moved to 9-2, while the Seahawks boys are now 8-3. The Seahawks girls’ squad took the top...
Delaware LIVE News

Cape, Appo doubleheaders produce two quality games

(Middletown)  The Cape Henlopen Vikings and Appoquinimink Jaguars scheduled a “rare” boys and girls varsity basketball double header Thursday. The two teams provided those in attendance with close and dramatic games.  The boys game featured No. 7 Appo with a record of 9-3 versus unranked Cape with a 9-4 mark. Appo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead thanks to ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Ryan Lehmann overcomes challenges and lands on his feet

It’s often said that resilience is key for a successful leader or business owner. That’s certainly the case with Ryan Lehmann, owner of Backyard Works in Harbeson. Ryan has seen his life path altered a number of times, yet he has always found a way to overcome those challenges and land on his feet.
HARBESON, DE
talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse

BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Perch reign supreme this time of year

At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

A New Community Center Could Be in Berlins Future

BERLIN, Md. -- There are plans in place for a new community center in Berlin, if the town comes up with a way to pay for it. The price tag of the project is unknown at this point, but town leaders do have a unique idea to build some bank roll.
BERLIN, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Kimberly Williams

The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes recently announced the addition of Kimberly Williams. Williams has a strong passion for Delaware and the remarkable beaches in Sussex County. Born and raised in northern New Jersey, she understands why relocating to Delaware is the best decision and can help buyers make the right move.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Six solar fields await Sussex council action

Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold

Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home

FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
FRUITLAND, MD
Ocean City Today

Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan

The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
SNOW HILL, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident

A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
OCEAN CITY, MD

