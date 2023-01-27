Read full article on original website
Salisbury, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salisbury. The Salisbury School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury Christian School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The North Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury School on January 30, 2023, 13:30:00.
Cape Gazette
Vikings and Seahawks split in key swim match up
The Cape boys’ and Sussex Academy girls’ swim teams each remained undefeated at 11-0, as the two powerhouse squads met at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center Jan. 27. The Cape girls moved to 9-2, while the Seahawks boys are now 8-3. The Seahawks girls’ squad took the top...
WMDT.com
Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring the legacy of wrestling star Jay Briscoe
LAUREL, Del. – A community still mourning gathered Sunday in Laurel to honor the life of local wrestling star Jay Briscoe. Hundreds of wrestling fans, loved ones, and those who knew Briscoe’s story lined up at Laurel High School for a memorial service to show their support. On...
Cape, Appo doubleheaders produce two quality games
(Middletown) The Cape Henlopen Vikings and Appoquinimink Jaguars scheduled a “rare” boys and girls varsity basketball double header Thursday. The two teams provided those in attendance with close and dramatic games. The boys game featured No. 7 Appo with a record of 9-3 versus unranked Cape with a 9-4 mark. Appo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead thanks to ... Read More
WMDT.com
‘It’s very community oriented:’ Local brewery hosts chili cook-off supporting Delmar High School’s baseball team
DELMAR, Del. – In Delmar, the power of chili brought the community of Delmar together all in support of the Delmar High School baseball team. Loakal Branch Brewing Company hosted a chili cook off event Saturday. With a $5 dollar donation, attendees got the chance to try over 11...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
Cape Gazette
Ryan Lehmann overcomes challenges and lands on his feet
It’s often said that resilience is key for a successful leader or business owner. That’s certainly the case with Ryan Lehmann, owner of Backyard Works in Harbeson. Ryan has seen his life path altered a number of times, yet he has always found a way to overcome those challenges and land on his feet.
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
kentuckytoday.com
Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse
BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
Cape Gazette
Perch reign supreme this time of year
At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
WBOC
A New Community Center Could Be in Berlins Future
BERLIN, Md. -- There are plans in place for a new community center in Berlin, if the town comes up with a way to pay for it. The price tag of the project is unknown at this point, but town leaders do have a unique idea to build some bank roll.
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
Cape Gazette
NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Kimberly Williams
The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes recently announced the addition of Kimberly Williams. Williams has a strong passion for Delaware and the remarkable beaches in Sussex County. Born and raised in northern New Jersey, she understands why relocating to Delaware is the best decision and can help buyers make the right move.
Loosen your belt: The Top 5 places for hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold
Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
WBOC
Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home
FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
Ocean City Today
Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan
The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
