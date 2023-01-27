Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family-owned Lopez Bakery falls on hard times
MILWUAKEE - Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, located on Milwaukee's south side, is supposed to be celebrating its 50th anniversary; instead, they wonder how long they can stay open. "I'm seeing all of these businesses close," said Owner Cynthia Lopez. "This is 50 years for us. 50 years." A milestone anniversary...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery
MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WISN
Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery
MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
kenosha.com
Snow problem: Kenosha Unified’s 65th Band-O-Rama is a hit amidst winter storm
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. On the night of a major winter snowstorm, Kenosha Unified School District had a difficult decision to make on...
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
WISN
People begin snow cleanup after highest snowfall of season
MILWAUKEE — Sunday morning, folks across southeastern Wisconsin woke up to a fresh blanket of snow. Milwaukee Department of Public Work crews were out clearing the roads overnight for the early commuters. Armed with shovels, snowblowers and ice scrapers, people attempted to dig out their cars. Jim Gensler lives...
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hooray for Hartford!
HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
CBS 58
The snow machine is shut off, and now we wait for the frigid air
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This time of year it's not uncommon to get a blast of snow followed by some major cold air. This is what's happening the next few days. Don't expect freezing temperatures until next weekend. In the meantime, highs will struggle to get into the 20s on Sunday and then only teens for Monday and Tuesday. The coldest of the air mass will be Tuesday morning with subzero numbers for most of us and wind chill temps near -20. A Wind Chill Advisory might even be issued. But at least it'll be dry, allowing for us to clean up after this snow storm.
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
House fire at 57th and Sheridan: 2 people injured
Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house on fire near 57th and Sheridan early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
