ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee family-owned Lopez Bakery falls on hard times

MILWUAKEE - Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, located on Milwaukee's south side, is supposed to be celebrating its 50th anniversary; instead, they wonder how long they can stay open. "I'm seeing all of these businesses close," said Owner Cynthia Lopez. "This is 50 years for us. 50 years." A milestone anniversary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery

MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery

MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI

Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

People begin snow cleanup after highest snowfall of season

MILWAUKEE — Sunday morning, folks across southeastern Wisconsin woke up to a fresh blanket of snow. Milwaukee Department of Public Work crews were out clearing the roads overnight for the early commuters. Armed with shovels, snowblowers and ice scrapers, people attempted to dig out their cars. Jim Gensler lives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
106.9 KROC

Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?

Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hooray for Hartford!

HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

The snow machine is shut off, and now we wait for the frigid air

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This time of year it's not uncommon to get a blast of snow followed by some major cold air. This is what's happening the next few days. Don't expect freezing temperatures until next weekend. In the meantime, highs will struggle to get into the 20s on Sunday and then only teens for Monday and Tuesday. The coldest of the air mass will be Tuesday morning with subzero numbers for most of us and wind chill temps near -20. A Wind Chill Advisory might even be issued. But at least it'll be dry, allowing for us to clean up after this snow storm.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy