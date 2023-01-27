ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Herbie J Pilato

The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61

According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
iheart.com

Miniseries Inspired By Fleetwood Mac Coming To Amazon Prime This Winter

Amazon is preparing a new miniseries and album based on the 2019 book, Daisy Jones & the Six, which was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's dramatic run of intra-band breakups, makeups and hits in the '70s. The series is described as "the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and...
Hanford Sentinel

'Ed Sullivan Show' releases rare Louis Armstrong video clips

After surpassing one billion total views across all channels (including YouTube, Apple Music and Facebook) late last year, the archives of "The Ed Sullivan Show" have opened again to share rare vintage performances by Louis Armstrong. As dear friends who traveled together, were both born in the same year (1901),...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Ringo Starr’s Weirdest Drumming With The Beatles Came During a Secret Jam Session After George Harrison Quit

Ringo Starr songs rarely made the cut on Beatles albums (he wrote two Fab Four tunes). His playing almost never received the credit it deserved, either. Ringo’s drumming — subtle and situated perfectly in the song — often made him the most overlooked member of The Beatles, and yet there were very few places in the world where nobody knew Ringo. Though often overlooked for his playing, Ringo’s weirdest drumming happened in the studio when George Harrison briefly quit the band.
