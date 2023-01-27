Read full article on original website
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Paul McCartney was almost hit by a car while recreating the iconic artwork for The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ album – check out the clip below. The incident happened while McCartney was filming for his daughter’s Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Talk. Speaking about...
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Amazon is preparing a new miniseries and album based on the 2019 book, Daisy Jones & the Six, which was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's dramatic run of intra-band breakups, makeups and hits in the '70s. The series is described as "the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and...
After surpassing one billion total views across all channels (including YouTube, Apple Music and Facebook) late last year, the archives of "The Ed Sullivan Show" have opened again to share rare vintage performances by Louis Armstrong. As dear friends who traveled together, were both born in the same year (1901),...
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Ringo Starr songs rarely made the cut on Beatles albums (he wrote two Fab Four tunes). His playing almost never received the credit it deserved, either. Ringo’s drumming — subtle and situated perfectly in the song — often made him the most overlooked member of The Beatles, and yet there were very few places in the world where nobody knew Ringo. Though often overlooked for his playing, Ringo’s weirdest drumming happened in the studio when George Harrison briefly quit the band.
George Harrison said he had no problem with his first wife Pattie Boyd leaving him for his friend Eric Clapton. He said Clapton had the problem.
The Beatles were chart-topping songwriters, dominating the radio waves in the United States and in Britain. Here's what they said about the different radio stations.
The Tonight Show stalwart's latest solo album is a little psychedelic, a little trippy, and always about the songs. Here, Douglas tells us how he gravitates towards “mind expansion”. Kirk Douglas – or “Captain Kirk” as most will know him – will be a familiar face to fans of...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney returns to the fabled Abbey Road crossing, only to be nearly mown down by a speeding Toyota Prius
