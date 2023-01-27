Read full article on original website
Foundry Farm unveils new chapel
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.” Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space. He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project. “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.” The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
WAFF
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WAFF
Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. After being short-staffed 23 workers for quite some time, the part-time jailer positions will offer more help to the current staff. Public Information Officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Mike...
WHNT-TV
Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released
That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April, nearly a year after the pair fled Lauderdale County and prosecutors have started preparing for jury selection. Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released. That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April,...
Search for Colbert County fisherman now a recovery effort
Local law enforcement and the Alabama Marine Patrol have been working this weekend to locate a 63-year-old man missing after a boating accident.
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
wvtm13.com
Search for missing boater on Pickwick Lake
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Update: Officials with ALEA say the missing boater has been identified as Daniel E. Hamm, 63, of Florence. A 13-year-old juvenile is the person who was rescued. That person's name and condition have not been released. ----- Divers are searching for a missing boater on...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children searches for new Patient Family Advisory Council members
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, leaders with the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children are trying to fill two spots in their Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC). Leaders say it’s an impactful program that allows patients and visitors to share their concerns and work with hospital officials to find solutions.
radio7media.com
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
WSMV
Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Giles County has won $200,000, Tennessee Lottery officials announced Sunday. The Powerball player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play feature, which quadrupled the $50,000 prize to $200,000.
Will buying chickens save you money on high egg prices?
With the national average price for a dozen eggs at nearly $4, people are becoming more inclined to buy chickens to raise at home. But is raising chickens all it's cracked up to be?
WHNT-TV
Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News 19 at 5:00 1/26)
A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News …. A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Registration Begins for Several Fantasy Playhouse …. If you have a...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
WAFF
Trailer destroyed in Sunday morning fire
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 3 hours ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
WAFF
Financial Friday: Check fraud involving your mailbox
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mail theft and mail carrier robberies are a growing problem around the United States, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The postal service said criminals will steal mail from residential and business mailboxes with the purpose of finding checks. Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Denise Cassidy says...
