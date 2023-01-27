ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Gumbo pots bubble Saturday in the Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff

Gumbo was on the menu Saturday at the 12th annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Team Roux Ga Roux BBQ was crowned the gumbo winners. Team members are Matt and Sonya Fiske and Jeff and Kim Adams. Taking second was Team Denham Springs Housing, with members Jamey and Cookie Westbrook and Danny and Candy Forbes. Third Place is Team Red, White & Roux, consisting of Curt and Chara Lyons and Jeremy and Carissa Reed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

This year's Washington Mardi Gras thought to be most popular ever

WASHINGTON — Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists, and business executives headed home Sunday — many to participate in a special session that starts Monday — from what organizers privately surmise was the most popular Washington Mardi Gras ever. Though Washington Mardi Gras ostensibly is for municipal, parish and state...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state. Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Session’s scope is narrow because time is of the essence

State lawmakers will convene at noon Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one item: putting $45 million into an incentive fund to lure more property insurers into the Louisiana marketplace. The session will not solve our state’s spiraling insurance crisis all at once. It could, however, mark a critical first step toward reversing what Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls “an existential crisis for Louisiana’s residents and economy.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Rodeo roundup: Your guide to the 84th annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo

The West is no longer wild, but the pioneering spirit of those times live on. Here in Southwest Louisiana, that spirit will be celebrated beginning Saturday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 4. But before the first hoof disturbs the fresh dirt of the Burton Coliseum arena, plenty of activities are planned for the 84th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here’s the rundown.
LOUISIANA STATE

