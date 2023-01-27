ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Former UTEP and Australian Basketball Star Kent Lockhart Has Died

The UTEP basketball family received some sad news this morning, when they learned that Kent Lockhart had passed away at the age of 59. Lockhart gave the Miners toughness and grit, but he also was a mainstay in the UTEP lineup from when he arrived in El Paso as a freshman. He played in a pair of NCAA Tournaments and finished his career among the all time leaders in minutes played (currently 14th) and assists (10th). Nicknamed "La Machine" by legendary public address announcer Paul Strelzin, Lockhart was also involved in the infamous triple overtime home win over BYU in 1985 when he came to the aid of teammate Luster Goodwin.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Super Bowl LVII Will Feature Two Historical NFL Firsts

The stage for the Super Bowl is officially set as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Arizona on February 12th. This matchup presents multiple exciting factors that should get folks from around the world to tune in. This matchup presents two factors that will each mark a first in NFL history. The first “first” is that a pair of brothers will face off against each other in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy