SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 boys basketball rankings: Westmoore makes leap after winning Moore Tournament

By Glen Brockenbush

Photo of Westmoore vs. Norman by Michael Kinney

With the last big tournament weekend of the high school basketball season in Oklahoma over, teams now prepare for the stretch run toward postseason play.

Here are the updated Top 25 boys basketball rankings according to SBLive Oklahoma.

Note: Rankings and records are from games through Jan. 23.

1. Broken Arrow (14-0); last week (1)

If BA wasn’t already No. 1 in our rankings, they would have made a jump up anyway. The Tigers won the Shawnee Invitational with wins against Shawnee, OKC Southeast and Mustang.

2. Putnam City North (15-1); last week (3)

There’s not too many teams that can challenge Broken Arrow for number one, but PC North is certainly one of those teams, and the Panthers proved it by winning the ultra-competitive Titan Classic hosted by Carl Albert.

Ryan Wagner’s team squeaked out a 62-61 win over the hosts in the final.

3. Dale (20-0); last week (2)

No games this past week, but the Pirates have a big game against Oklahoma Christian Academy scheduled for Friday.

4. MWC Carl Albert (13-3); last week (4)

The Titans lost a close one to Putnam City North in the title game of their own tournament, but a win over Norman in the semifinals was pretty impressive.

5. Westmoore (14-2); last week (10)

The biggest risers this week are the Jaguars, who have to be taken seriously as a contender in Class 6A after the way they marched through the John Nobles Tournament in Moore, beating Southmoore by 13 and OKC Millwood by 19 in the championship game.

6. OKC Crossings Christian (15-1); last week (5)

The Knights didn’t play this past week, but play Oklahoma Christian School on Friday.

7. Edmond North (13-2); last week (6)

The Huskies only slide a spot by virtue of the fact they didn’t play and Westmoore was that impressive at the Nobles Tournament.

8. Tulsa Memorial (12-3); last week (8)

Memorial had a massive game against Tulsa Hale scheduled for Tuesday, but it was called off due to the winter storm.

9. Del City (9-5); last week (7)

Like many teams that didn’t play in tournaments, the Eagles were off last week.

10. Kingfisher (14-2); last week (11)

Kingfisher won its annual tournament by beating a really good Weatherford squad.

11. Fort Cobb-Broxton (19-1); last week (13)

The Mustangs didn’t always play their best at the Caddo County Tournament, but they were still able to take care of Cyril by 20 points and Apache by 10 to claim the championship .

12. Roff (13-4); last week (12)

The Tigers won their county tournament by beating one of the other top teams in Class B, Stringtown.

13. Caddo (14-1); last week (9)

The Bruins lost their first game of the season by falling to Calera in the Bryan County Tournament.

14. Weatherford (16-1); last week (15)

The Eagles beat Perkins-Tryon before falling to Kingfisher in the Buckle of the Wheatbelt title game.

15. OKC Douglass (14-1); last week (17)

The Trojans beat host Newcastle for the Sweet Pea Curtis Invitational championship.

16. Oklahoma Christian School (11-2); last week (19)

They were able to win the Cashion Tournament by beating a tough Tuttle team, but they fall mostly because other teams had more impressive weekends.

17. Tulsa Hale (15-2); last week (16)

The Rangers fell to Fort Gibson in the first round of the Fort Gibson tournament but won their next two games, including against Coweta. They were supposed to play against Tulsa Memorial on Tuesday, but the game was canceled due to weather.

18. Tulsa Metro Christian (16-0); last week (22)

The Patriots remain unbeaten after being crowned tournament champs at Kiefer.

19. Lawton (13-4); last week (21)

Yes, they lost their opener in the John Nobles Tournament to Norman North, but the Wolverines followed that up with a 17-point comeback win over Moore, as well as wins over Ardmore and rival Eisenhower.

20. Norman (9-6); last week (11)

The Tigers continue to tumble after losing four of their last six games.

21. Tulsa Holland Hall (13-2); last week (18)

The Dutch suffered their first two losses of the season at the Bruce Gray Invitational.

22. Newcastle (15-2); last week (20)

Yes, they made the finals of their home tournament, but the Racers will need to do more than beat the OKC Storm and Piedmont to jump back up into the top 20. And they just so happen to face No. 14 Weatherford this coming Tuesday.

23. Tulsa Edison (11-4); last week (23)

The Eagles lost in the semis of the Port City Classic to Tulsa Kelley before getting a hard-earned win over Tulsa Victory Christian to claim third place.

24. Purcell (15-1); last week (24)

The Dragons won the Heart of Oklahoma tournament by beating some gritty teams from Southwest Oklahoma in Elgin and Anadarko.

25. OKC Millwood (8-8); last week (25)

They reached the finals of the John Nobles Invitational before falling to Westmoore.