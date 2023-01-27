ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
wrestletalk.com

Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown

The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn makes wild claim about Roman Reigns and WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn wants to be WWE Champion. Now granted, that’s probably not something a member of The Bloodline should say, what with Roman Reigns currently holding the belt, but in a conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Zayn laid out why he’d love to win the Royal Rumbleand how he believes nine months of storytelling could get fans behind him.
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ComicBook

Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
ComicBook

WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Are Reeling From The Bloodline's Fallout With Sami Zayn, Jey Uso

WWE fans are still reeling from the fallout of the WWE Royal Rumble main event as not only did Sami Zayn finally turn on the Bloodline, but Jey Uso is starting to have his own doubts as well! The main event of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event featured Roman Reigns taking on Kevin Owens, and the weeks leading into the match had started to form many doubts for Sami Zayn as his friend was constantly put in trouble. This all came to a head with Sami's final test, which ended up being help Roman to win. But that wasn't all.
bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestletalk.com

Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023

– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
Fightful

Fightful

