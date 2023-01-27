HBO renews The Last of Us for season 2

The Last of Us season 2 on HBO is officially happening, as the streaming service renewed the hit show following a record-breaking first two episodes. HBO and Naughty Dog announced the news on Twitter with a short animated graphic showcasing the series’ – apparently controversial – take on how the cordyceps fungus spreads.

As for what the second season will cover, Naughty Dog and HBO are remaining quiet. The natural assumption is that season two would look to The Last of Us Part 2 for inspiration, as the events from the first entry in the survival horror series come to a disastrous head and send one familiar character out to Seattle on a quest for blood.

Series co-creator Neil Druckmann said he’s not interested in telling stories outside the scope of the games.

However, with the HBO adaptation expanding character stories and exploring narrative threads that weren’t seen in the game, it’s possible a second season could look to fill the gap between the two PS4 games.

Whatever the subject matter, a second season was almost guaranteed after the first two episodes broke HBO viewing records and turned into a substantial hit with fans.

We only have the announcement for now, as HBO didn’t hint at a release time frame. If you’re after more The Last of Us, the remake of Part 1 releases on March 3, 2023, for PC – right after season one ends on HBO.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF