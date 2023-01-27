Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

Read full article on original website
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest.
Breaking news & breaking barriers -- Jocelyn Dorsey did it all as Atlanta’s first Black news anchor
Jocelyn is Atlanta’s first African American news anchor who did so much for our station and our community throughout her 45 years at WSB-TV.
Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says
ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Democratic leaders in Southern states urge Biden, DNC to select Atlanta as 2024 convention host
Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign
Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation.
‘It was heart wrenching ‘: Cobb County law officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
They experienced similar emotions as they watched the body cam footage
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County.
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
Fulton, GA D.A. Fani Willis Faces an Uphill Re-Election Climb in 2024 Now That She Knows There’s No Case Against Trump
A source inside the Fulton DA’s office has confirmed that the special grand jury found no criminal evidence against former president Donald Trump – a fact that Willis is desperately trying to keep sealed.
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
Protesters: ‘Cop City’ activist’s killing doesn’t make sense
ATLANTA (AP) — Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given name, was perched above the forest floor in the woods just […]
Goodbye CNN Center
By Guest Columnist MARK ALDREN, a member of the team that launched CNN and past president and current board member of the Atlanta Press Club. It feels like the loss of an old friend. Although it was common knowledge that the move had been in the works for years, when the official word came that CNN Center would be no more, the news left a pit in my stomach.
Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI
The former secretary of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been charged with making false statements to the Georgia...
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 19 - Jan. 27
♦ Checkers, 3182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 20; Routine; 99/A.
1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
