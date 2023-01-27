ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

By Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago
11Alive

Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign

Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Better Call Harry: How much do you know about your tax preparer?. Georgia Officials:...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County

In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Protesters: ‘Cop City’ activist’s killing doesn’t make sense

ATLANTA (AP) — Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given name, was perched above the forest floor in the woods just […]
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Goodbye CNN Center

By Guest Columnist MARK ALDREN, a member of the team that launched CNN and past president and current board member of the Atlanta Press Club. It feels like the loss of an old friend. Although it was common knowledge that the move had been in the works for years, when the official word came that CNN Center would be no more, the news left a pit in my stomach.
ATLANTA, GA
Real News Network

1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
ATLANTA, GA

