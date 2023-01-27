Second-year student Koko Agbobly, a Phi Theta Kappa and peer mentor to first-year students at the University of St. Thomas’ Dougherty Family College (DFC), wants to enter the medical profession but isn’t quite sure what path to take. She hopes to have a better understanding once she completes an internship at Mayo Sports Clinic that DFC arranged for her.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO