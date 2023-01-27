I live 5 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean, these gloom and doom liberals are not to be taken seriously. EXCEPT, if you are a liberal, you should absolutely take it seriously and stay in place in your own blue state and far away from Florida. It's for the best for all.
Kept allowing building and destroying our mangroves and wetlands you bet we will be underwater! The surge came up too far inland with Ian because of greedy builders tearing up these protective wetlands! When will political officials stop the excessive building! Stop it!
hahahaha, if it were true no bank would write mortgages for properties. biggest scam in the world. once the banks stop writing loans will be time to panic
