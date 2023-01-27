ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 182

FF4life
2d ago

I live 5 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean, these gloom and doom liberals are not to be taken seriously. EXCEPT, if you are a liberal, you should absolutely take it seriously and stay in place in your own blue state and far away from Florida. It's for the best for all.

Reply(19)
113
Bulldog
3d ago

Kept allowing building and destroying our mangroves and wetlands you bet we will be underwater! The surge came up too far inland with Ian because of greedy builders tearing up these protective wetlands! When will political officials stop the excessive building! Stop it!

Reply(6)
65
asipaving office
2d ago

hahahaha, if it were true no bank would write mortgages for properties. biggest scam in the world. once the banks stop writing loans will be time to panic

Reply(1)
30
Related
L. Cane

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Here Are The Dirtiest Cities In Florida

Lawnstarter created a list of the dirtiest cities in America. Huston came in at number one. Out of the 152 cities on the list, 9 of them are in Florida. Lawnstarter compared the cities across 4 categories. Pollution, Living Conditions, Infrastructure And Consumer Satisfaction. 9 Florida cities made the list out of 152 cities across the U.S., but only 2 of them were in the top 20. Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale were the dirtiest cities in Florida, ranked at #18 and #20 in this study.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Invests Over $17.7 Million to Conserve 3,500 Acres

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
FLORIDA STATE
Lets Talk

Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city.

Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city. To make matters worse, many are led astray by misguided advice from well-meaning locals or tourists who have been to the same cities many times. The truth is, there are some activities that tourists should just skip altogether and focus on more meaningful experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
FLORIDA STATE
Broward New Times

Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February

After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
a-z-animals.com

What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy