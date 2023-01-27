ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Yuga Labs Claims Its Bored Apes Have Copyright, Even if It Never Filed for Protection

Yuga Labs, the company behind the toilet-obsessed Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, is in a strange space regarding its intellectual property. As first reported by ARTnews, new documents filed by Yuga Labs in an ongoing lawsuit go out of its way to explain whether its infamous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs actually have copyright.
Gizmodo

Google Cuts Its Director of Mental Health and Wellbeing

As layoffs continue to plague the tech sector, even the titans of the industry aren’t safe. Amidst ongoing layoffs at Google, we’ve learned the company has let go of its mental health executive, according to Insider. Kristin Maczko wrote on Linkedin that she served the company for fifteen...
Gizmodo

Apple Analyst Says Company Will Finally Offer Up a Foldable iPad in 2024

Apple has yet to fold on the lingering image of itself as a maverick. But now that Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei are releasing plenty of foldable devices, one oft-cited analyst says that Apple will need a full year and change before it can release its first foldable device. Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Gizmodo

Amazon Wants to Make Lara Croft Into a Tomb Raider Universe

Yesterday, the news broke that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was creating a TV adaptation for Crystal Dynamics’ long-running Tomb Runner franchise for Prime Video. On its own, that information wouldn’t be terribly surprising; Amazon’s making a habit of adapting things, and we’re in a period where any and every game seems up to become a TV or movie.
Gizmodo

Nothing Phone (2) Is Coming to the U.S. Sometime This Year

Nothing, the company behind the light-up Nothing Phone (1), is still nothing in the U.S., and its CEO wants that to change. Speaking to Inverse, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed a renewed focus on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). “We decided to make the...

