Gizmodo
Yuga Labs Claims Its Bored Apes Have Copyright, Even if It Never Filed for Protection
Yuga Labs, the company behind the toilet-obsessed Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, is in a strange space regarding its intellectual property. As first reported by ARTnews, new documents filed by Yuga Labs in an ongoing lawsuit go out of its way to explain whether its infamous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs actually have copyright.
Gizmodo
Google Cuts Its Director of Mental Health and Wellbeing
As layoffs continue to plague the tech sector, even the titans of the industry aren’t safe. Amidst ongoing layoffs at Google, we’ve learned the company has let go of its mental health executive, according to Insider. Kristin Maczko wrote on Linkedin that she served the company for fifteen...
Gizmodo
Oops, I Did It Again: Apple Faces Fourth iPhone Privacy Lawsuit After Gizmodo Story
Apple is famous for breaking records, and apparently it’s just as competitive when it comes to getting sued. The company was just hit with a fourth class-action lawsuit over accusations surreptitious iPhone data collection. Three of those lawsuits were filed in January alone. Impressive. In November, Gizmodo exclusively reported...
Gizmodo
Apple Analyst Says Company Will Finally Offer Up a Foldable iPad in 2024
Apple has yet to fold on the lingering image of itself as a maverick. But now that Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei are releasing plenty of foldable devices, one oft-cited analyst says that Apple will need a full year and change before it can release its first foldable device. Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Gizmodo
Amazon Wants to Make Lara Croft Into a Tomb Raider Universe
Yesterday, the news broke that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was creating a TV adaptation for Crystal Dynamics’ long-running Tomb Runner franchise for Prime Video. On its own, that information wouldn’t be terribly surprising; Amazon’s making a habit of adapting things, and we’re in a period where any and every game seems up to become a TV or movie.
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (2) Is Coming to the U.S. Sometime This Year
Nothing, the company behind the light-up Nothing Phone (1), is still nothing in the U.S., and its CEO wants that to change. Speaking to Inverse, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed a renewed focus on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). “We decided to make the...
Gizmodo
Defunct Satellite and Rocket Stage Nearly Collide in Potential ‘Worst-Case Scenario’
An old rocket body and military satellite—large pieces of space junk dating back to the Soviet Union—nearly smashed into each other on Friday morning, in an uncomfortable near-miss that would’ve resulted in thousands of pieces of debris had they collided. LeoLabs, a private company that tracks satellites...
