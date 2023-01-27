Read full article on original website
WTVC
In response to lawsuit, Hamilton County claims no involvement in Budgetel evictions
Former Budgetel residents are expressing concerns over possible sanctions they could face if they continue to pursue a class action lawsuit against the Hamilton County Government. In letters between the office of the county attorney and Attorney Robin Flores, the Hamilton County Government claims they had no involvement in last...
WTVC
CO.LAB: Helping Start Ups!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CoLab is a Chattanooga non-profit organization working to accelerate startups in the area. Tasia Malakasis has the scoop on their logistics. Find out more on their website.
WTVC
TBI issues an Endangered Child Alert
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson. According to the TBI Jycon is 4’, 72 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen today in Maryville wearing grey shorts, a green jacket, and black tennis shoes.
WTVC
Teen trio charged with Saturday carjacking in Chattanooga; Second such incident in 3 days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that a car crash in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on Saturday was related to the car jacking on Roanoke Avenue. Depend on us to keep you updated. EARLIER:. Three teenagers sit in jail after a carjacking Saturday afternoon,...
WTVC
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
WTVC
East Lake Community Center grand re-opening focuses on providing safe spaces for youth
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The East Lake Community Center reopened its doors to the public on Sunday, after 3 years of being closed due to extensive renovations and COVID-19. The newly improved center will be used to provide education, resources, and a safe space against violence for Chattanooga youth. According...
Men extradited from Italy face sentencing for running pill mills in East Tennessee, Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men extradited from Italy have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and face sentencing after admitting they backed and profited from East Tennessee "pain clinics" that prescribed narcotics not needed for medical purposes. Luca Sartini and Luigi Palma are to be sentenced May 25 by U.S....
WDEF
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
WTVC
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
WTVC
Mardis Gras at The Read House
The 27th annual Mardi Gras celebration is being hosted by The Mystikal Krewe of Indulgences at Chattanooga's fabulous The Read House. Make sure to book now for a majestic evening. Stay connected with the Mardis Gras at The Read House. The Read House. February 11th, 7pm. Tickets Starting at $69.25.
WTVC
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled...
Search warrant leads to over 600 grams of meth, dozens of guns seized in north Georgia home
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after deputies found more than 600 grams of methamphetamine and dozens of firearms during a search warrant at a home in Gilmer County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gilmer County detectives, along with several...
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WTVC
The Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center
The Livin' Fit Program starts on January 31st. It is the perfect opportunity to keep your New Year's resolution in tact. Stay connected with the Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center. Keep up with This N That.
WTVC
Person ejected from vehicle after head-on collision on Cagle Mountain Saturday morning
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a head-on collision on Cagle Mountain Saturday morning. Officials responded at 7 a.m. to the side of Cagle Mtn Hwy 111/8 above the waterfalls. When crews arrived, they say one vehicle was still in the roadway with the driver...
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
