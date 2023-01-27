ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

CO.LAB: Helping Start Ups!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CoLab is a Chattanooga non-profit organization working to accelerate startups in the area. Tasia Malakasis has the scoop on their logistics. Find out more on their website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

TBI issues an Endangered Child Alert

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson. According to the TBI Jycon is 4’, 72 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen today in Maryville wearing grey shorts, a green jacket, and black tennis shoes.
MARYVILLE, TN
WTVC

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Mardis Gras at The Read House

The 27th annual Mardi Gras celebration is being hosted by The Mystikal Krewe of Indulgences at Chattanooga's fabulous The Read House. Make sure to book now for a majestic evening. Stay connected with the Mardis Gras at The Read House. The Read House. February 11th, 7pm. Tickets Starting at $69.25.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WTVC

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA

