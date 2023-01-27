Read full article on original website
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store
Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Incidents in Stamford, Dozens in Harbor Point With Little Accountability
Of the three elevator incidents that occurred on three consecutive January days at The Beacon high-rise in Harbor Point, Charlie Novicki’s was the only one that didn’t require a Stamford Fire Department rescue. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t alarming. Novicki said his incident began when he...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
yonkerstimes.com
IT’S OFFICIAL: YONKERS COUNCILMAN ANTHONY MERANTE RUNNING FOR MAYOR
Yonkers Republican City Councilman Anthony Merante announced that he is a candidate for Mayor of New York’s third largest City on Jan. 28. Watch the announcement on the YouTube link below. The Anthony Merante Campaign for Mayor of Yonkers released a 5-minute highlight of his announcement on Saturday morning,...
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Cancels Town Hall with NRPD Due to Police Brutality Case in Tennessee
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 31, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond has indefinitely postponed his Superintendent’s Town Hall to discuss the New Roads mentoring program partnership with the New Rochelle Police Department. “Our community and our nation are still in shock and are gravely saddened...
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
yonkerstimes.com
Mayor Spano Appoints Karen Beltran Yonkers City Court Judge
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Karen T. Beltran as City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. Mayor Spano will swear in Beltran on Sunday, February 5 at 11AM at Yonkers City Hall. “I am proud to appoint Karen Beltran as our newest City Court Judge,”...
proclaimerscv.com
Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months
A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
