Tri-Cities Neighborhood Summit planned for Flower Mound, Lewisville, Coppell
The city of Lewisville, along with Flower Mound and Coppell, will host a Regional Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 18. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell have been invited to attend a joint neighborhood gathering and meet different city officials. The event is in support of Lewisville's...
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association moves headquarters to Texas Motor Speedway
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association hosts car shows across the nation. It held two events in Fort Worth in 2023. (Photo courtesy GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association) One of the newest additions to the Texas Motor Speedway is not on the track, but rather in one of the many offices that overlook it.
Coppell Public Works Director Kent Collins named deputy city manager
Coppell Public Works Director Kent Collins began his new role as deputy city manager on Jan. 28 (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kent Collins has been named Coppell’s new deputy city manager. Collins, who began his new role Jan. 28, served as the city’s public works director for five years. Collins...
Plans approved for The Capital Grille in Southlake
Christie Schachter, from DCS Development in Addison, and Keith Moore, from Darden Restaurants, talk to the Southlake City Council during a Dec. 6 meeting where plans for The Capital Grille were approved. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The Capital Grille steakhouse has plans to open a location in Southlake. During a...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.
From horse-drawn wagons to the Telecom Corridor: Richardson celebrates 150th anniversary
This photo shows historic downtown and Greenville Avenue in 1949. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson is planning a variety of city events over the first six months of 2023 in honor of its 150-year anniversary. According to city officials, Richardson was chartered on June 26, 1873, as a railroad community.
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - The US Postal Service is suspending its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas Post Offices until further notice on Tuesday. "In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety...
Fort Worth will let teen curfew expire ahead of possible statewide repeal
Fort Worth will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) In a statement released on Jan. 27, Fort Worth Mayor Maddie Parker announced the City Council will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13 in anticipation of a bill being filed in the state legislature that would repeal the authority of cities to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews.
Work on Silver Line project set to continue in 2024
The station is projected to service 1,204 daily riders by 2040, according to DART. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of projects are currently underway and will continue throughout 2023 in the Richardson area as part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project. The Silver Line is a $1.89...
Coppell City Council approves additional funding for city marketing campaign
Coppell City Council approved additional funding for the Discover Coppell marketing campaign on Jan. 24. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Discover Coppell marketing campaign will receive more funding after the City Council approved an additional $224,000 for the initiative. Discover Coppell is a joint initiative between the city and the Coppell...
Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm
Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
Chinese lighting company relocates US HQ, distribution center to Dallas
Ledsion Lighting's U.S. headquarters at 9244 Markville Drive backfills a single-story wing of the Medisend College of Biomedical Engineering Technology. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Ledsion Lighting, a Chinese commercial and outdoor lighting manufacturer, relocated its U.S. headquarters to the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The newly leased, nearly 26,000-square-foot facility for...
Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2 as winter weather continues in Denton County
Icy conditions have forced officials to keep Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Argyle Town Hall will remain closed until at least Feb. 2 due to the winter storm sitting over Denton County, per the town's official website. Officials are hoping to reopen town hall at...
Richardson closes 11 city facilities Feb. 1 due to winter weather
The city of Richardson closed city facilities and canceled trash pickup Feb. 1 in response to severe winter weather affecting the North Texas area. (Community Impact Staff) The city of Richardson closed city facilities and canceled trash pickup Feb. 1 in response to severe winter weather affecting the North Texas area.
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
Farm + Feed's 'eatertainment' concept offers Plano locals a social dining experience
Farm Feed's Hot Fish Sando is served on a Brioche bun with fries ($15.75). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While growing up in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Seel said going to arcades made gaming a social experience. However, in the last 10 years, he has noticed gaming has become isolating.
Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023
Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
Hundreds of drivers gridlocked for hours on ice-bound I-20 in Parker County
Hundreds of people were stuck for hours in a gridlocked I-20 near Weatherford Monday night into Tuesday morning due to what the TxDOT Fort Worth office calls “treacherous conditions impacting travel.”
