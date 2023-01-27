ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth will let teen curfew expire ahead of possible statewide repeal

Fort Worth will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) In a statement released on Jan. 27, Fort Worth Mayor Maddie Parker announced the City Council will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13 in anticipation of a bill being filed in the state legislature that would repeal the authority of cities to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews.
FORT WORTH, TX
Coppell City Council approves additional funding for city marketing campaign

Coppell City Council approved additional funding for the Discover Coppell marketing campaign on Jan. 24. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Discover Coppell marketing campaign will receive more funding after the City Council approved an additional $224,000 for the initiative. Discover Coppell is a joint initiative between the city and the Coppell...
COPPELL, TX
Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm

Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
RICHARDSON, TX
Chinese lighting company relocates US HQ, distribution center to Dallas

Ledsion Lighting's U.S. headquarters at 9244 Markville Drive backfills a single-story wing of the Medisend College of Biomedical Engineering Technology. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Ledsion Lighting, a Chinese commercial and outdoor lighting manufacturer, relocated its U.S. headquarters to the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The newly leased, nearly 26,000-square-foot facility for...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023

Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
DALLAS, TX
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas, TX
