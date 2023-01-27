Fireplace Neck Tidal Wetland Area is a 108-acre salt marsh located on Long Island’s south shore, adjacent to Bellport Bay. Historical marsh development and vegetation degradation in the early 20th Century altered the natural flow of water and sediments in the wetland. Habitat loss and the conversion of dry high-marsh habitat into low-marsh mudflats has contributed to a less resilient coastline that faces growing threats from extreme weather events and sea level rise.

