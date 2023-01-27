Read full article on original website
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight
Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
Video: Alex Pereira nails bullseye in archery class: ‘This guy is a natural’
RIO DE JANEIRO — It’s no surprise that Alex Pereira has slick archery skills, but one shocking fact is that his tricks are entirely sell-taught. When “Poatan” landed in Brazil to corner his longtime friend Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, MMA Fighting decided to take the UFC middleweight champion for his first archery class with coach Bruno Heitor at Arco e Flecha Rio to sharpen his skills, and all he needed was some pep talk to absolutely nail his final shot.
On To the Next One: What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev? Legacies of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson
With the UFC, Bellator, and major MMA promotions off this past weekend, MMA Fighting’s matchmaking show decided to give back to fans of the program with a special “Ask Us Anything” show. On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and...
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
Jake Paul announces Mike Perry as backup opponent for Tommy Fury
Mike Perry is the backup plan for Jake Paul’s next fight. Speaking to the media this past Saturday, Paul announced that Perry will step in as a replacement opponent should Tommy Fury withdraw from his upcoming boxing bout against Paul on Feb. 25 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. “We have...
UFC vet Joseph Holmes alleges he was ‘freaking jumped’ after altercation with Kevin Holland
UFC middleweight Joseph Holmes said he was assaulted after an altercation with fellow octagon middleweight Kevin Holland at a regional fight card on Friday night. In a video posted to Instagram, Holmes said he and Holland were in attendance for XKO 60 in Dallas. After the event was over, he said he and Holland got into an altercation, and he alleged some of Holland’s teammates then assaulted him.
Leon Edwards will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if Masvidal wins at UFC 287: ‘Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all’
If Jorge Masvidal can win at UFC 287, Leon Edwards is prepared to finally settle their score. In the co-main event of UFC 287, Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a pivotal welterweight bout. The bout is critical for Masvidal, who has lost three in a row and finds himself on the precipice of being dropped from the title conversation for good. However, if he wins, those losses won’t matter as much, because the welterweight champion says he’ll give “Gamebred” a title shot.
Video: Ciryl Gane goes ‘Mission Impossible’ on Jon Jones for UFC 285 promo
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a mission – to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss. Gane released his own promo for his UFC 285 headliner against former light heavyweight kingpin Jones and borrowed the soundtrack for the latest installment of Mission Impossible. Gane welcomes back...
Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt needs a new opponent. MMA Fighting confirmed with a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans that Julio Arce is out of his upcoming matchup with Garbrandt, which was scheduled for UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by Eurosport. According...
LFA and shenaniginians
BKFC was actually fun last night, PFL sucked ass. honestly, they didn't reward the one guy who came to scrap? Feels like they just wanted Jean in the season, and as long as he won he was getting in. Doesn't make me look forward to the rest of the season.
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports. 1:45 p.m.:...
Fury FC to round out the weekend's violence
Anybody find it odd, they recently had a livethread for Invicta, which, awesome! But...nobody watched it or commented in it. Why not make livethreads for LFA & Cage Warriors, at the bare minimum to start with. I wouldn't add any other promotions to the list just yet (ARES, CFFC, Fury...
Video: Israel Adesanya channels ‘Saw’ to hype up Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya is once again promising a scary good time. “The Last Stylebender” is scheduled to face longtime rival Alex Pereira once again when he challenges Pereira for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira defeated Adesanya via a dramatic fifth-round knockout at UFC 281 to claim the belt, moving him to 4-0 in their series that also includes a pair of kickboxing bouts.
Damir Ismagulov says he’ll delay retirement for final fight on UFC contract, calls out Arman Tsarukyan for rematch
Damir Ismagulov still plans to retire, but wants to finish what he started in the UFC. Following his UFC Vegas 66 loss to Arman Tsarukyan in December, Ismagulov announced his retirement on social media — which left the MMA community quite surprised. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed that he has one more fight left on his current UFC contract and has made the decision to fight it out.
Gordon Ryan knows all eyes are on him after signing 7-figure deal to compete in grappling: ‘I like the pressure’
He’s brash. He’s outspoken. He’s unapologetic. Gordon Ryan is unabashedly all of those things, but he’s also the best grappler in the world — and he’s finally being paid the kind of money where he really feels like a professional athlete. The 27-year-old Brazilian...
Brandon Moreno happy to be done with Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry, unsure how Figueiredo will fare at bantamweight
Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed UFC flyweight champion of the world, and he couldn’t be happier. At UFC 283, Moreno scored his second win over Deiveson Figueiredo, earning a TKO by doctor stoppage after the third round to claim the undisputed flyweight title. Heading into the bout, Moreno spoke openly about the fatigue that came with facing the same opponent repeatedly over the past two years, saying that his goal was to put an end to their rivalry this time around, and with Figueiredo announcing after the fight that he intends to move up to bantamweight, Moreno managed to do just that, something he’s very happy about.
Marlon Vera details impressive back tattoo by famous artist Mister Cartoon
Marlon Vera will have a new look heading into his next fight. When Vera steps into the octagon with Cory Sandhagen on Feb. 18 to compete in the bantamweight main event of UFC Vegas 69, he’ll sport a back tattoo from famed Los Angeles-based artist Mister Cartoon. Given Mister...
