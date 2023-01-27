Read full article on original website
Mayor Spano Appoints Karen Beltran Yonkers City Court Judge
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Karen T. Beltran as City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. Mayor Spano will swear in Beltran on Sunday, February 5 at 11AM at Yonkers City Hall. “I am proud to appoint Karen Beltran as our newest City Court Judge,”...
Redistricting, Gerrymandering and you!
Do you like to win? Do you like feeling special? Do you like people always telling you how great you are? If you said yes to all these things-then you may enjoy being an elected official! Can you handle a base pay of $48,000 for a part-time job? If you are the head of some committees you make more money…and no one will actually ask you to do anything with those committees! Some bad things are that constituents may tell you how you have to do your job, they may yell, protest, critique or curse at you. They may publicly and personally say mean things about you. They may always question your motives and intentions. If you can emotionally regulate enough to handle this…on the other side are the benefits. You will get your own fully paid and maintained city car, great health insurance, after 10 years you are vested in the pension system, the power to support your favorite friends, etc. But to sum it all up, you will get access and preferential treatment.
IT’S OFFICIAL: YONKERS COUNCILMAN ANTHONY MERANTE RUNNING FOR MAYOR
Yonkers Republican City Councilman Anthony Merante announced that he is a candidate for Mayor of New York’s third largest City on Jan. 28. Watch the announcement on the YouTube link below. The Anthony Merante Campaign for Mayor of Yonkers released a 5-minute highlight of his announcement on Saturday morning,...
High School Basketball Championships Return to Westchester County Center
The Executive Committee of Section One, Inc., of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) met Monday, Jan. 30, and approved the highly anticipated return to the Westchester County Center for the 2022-23 Basketball Championships. Championship week is scheduled to begin with the semifinal match-ups on Monday, Feb. 27.
Peekskill Police Investigate Homicide, Have Person of Interest in Custody
On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 4:15pm Peekskill Police Officers responded to the 600 block of John St for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival Officers located the 35-year-old victim who was immediately given medical aid by Officers. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital by Officers in a marked police car. The victim was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center where the victim passed away from his injuries sustained from the shooting.
Tarrytown Man Arrested for DWI; B.A.C. of 0.25% Three Times Over Limit After Thruway Crash
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on I-287 in the city of White Plains. The investigation revealed a Toyota Camry traveling westbound on the exit 6 ramp, struck the guide rail and became disabled. The uninjured driver, Eric M. Petrich, 46, of Tarrytown, NY, was found to be intoxicated.
