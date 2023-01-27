Do you like to win? Do you like feeling special? Do you like people always telling you how great you are? If you said yes to all these things-then you may enjoy being an elected official! Can you handle a base pay of $48,000 for a part-time job? If you are the head of some committees you make more money…and no one will actually ask you to do anything with those committees! Some bad things are that constituents may tell you how you have to do your job, they may yell, protest, critique or curse at you. They may publicly and personally say mean things about you. They may always question your motives and intentions. If you can emotionally regulate enough to handle this…on the other side are the benefits. You will get your own fully paid and maintained city car, great health insurance, after 10 years you are vested in the pension system, the power to support your favorite friends, etc. But to sum it all up, you will get access and preferential treatment.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO