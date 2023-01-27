ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Irish film: laughing all the way to the Oscars | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7OIz_0kTeCrh500
Catherine Clinch in An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), Ireland’s first nominee for an Oscar for best international film. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

News that Ireland had hoovered up 14 Oscar nominations rang out this week from Louth to Limerick. Nine of them were for the black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin , which finally overtook the national record of seven held since 1994 by Jim Sheridan’s In the Name of the Father. Such is the pile-up that Colin Farrell, who stars in Banshees as one of two feuding friends in a remote island community, will compete for the best actor gong with Paul Mescal , from the British-made father-and-daughter duet Aftersun.

Films about Ireland and its people are not rarities in the Oscar stakes: Kenneth Branagh’s British-made Belfast bagged seven nominations last year; an adaptation of Colm Tóibín’s emigration novel Brooklyn , co-produced by the UK, Ireland and Canada, took three in 2016, and The Crying Game , by Ireland’s most garlanded film director, Neil Jordan, was nominated for six awards and won one in 1993. Banshees is a passion project for its writer, director and co-producer Martin McDonagh , who is an international player, with three Oscar nominations and a win already under his belt.

None of this detracts from the film’s achievements, which include nods for best picture, director and original score, as well as for four of its performances. But it is not breaking new ground in quite the same way as The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), an outstanding directorial debut from Colm Bairéad , which could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any of this year’s contenders, but has become Ireland’s first nominee for best international film because of its use of the Irish language (it is also up for a foreign language Bafta ).

The Quiet Girl is an adaptation of an English-language novella, Foster, by Claire Keegan . There is a confidence in its mix of Irish and English that echoes the chutzpah of the industry that produced it. Ireland has a tradition of wooing and nurturing artists with tax breaks that goes back to the late 1960s. Its support for writers has created the lively literary culture that produced Sally Rooney, author of Normal People, a television adaptation of which gave Mescal his big break.

Though still relatively small, the government calculates that the audio-visual sector is currently worth more than €1bn to the economy, employing 12,000 people. It has been pouring resources into it, both at home – where a huge new studio complex is due to open in Wicklow next year – and abroad: its film agency, Screen Ireland, last month signed a landmark agreement with France. It is no stranger to the sort of schmoozing that wins friends and influences Hollywood juries.

This has placed it in pole position to capitalise on the insatiable hunger for skills and facilities generated by the international boom in streaming , while also enabling niche subcultures to develop, such as a thriving horror film scene. The production spend on feature films, documentaries, animation and TV drama rose by 40% between 2019 and 2021, according to Screen Ireland , with international activity up by 45%. Far from a wishy-washy handout culture, this is an economic strategy that deserves its own place on the podium. The penny-pinching British government should take note.

• This article was amended on 28 January 2023. Ireland’s new film studio complex is to open in Wicklow, not Limerick as an earlier version said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Unwelcome review – Irish folk horror that’s away with the fairies

The latest addition to the rich seam of Irish folk horror – films such as You Are Not My Mother and The Hallows, which tap into the earthy regional mythology of malicious fae folk – Unwelcome takes a thuddingly basic approach to the “far darrig”, or little people, before unravelling into a wigged-out Hammer Horror-style climax in search of a coherent ending.
The Independent

Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
Popculture

Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
The Guardian

Denise Hevey obituary

My mother, Denise Hevey, known as Denny, who has died aged 72 of cancer, was a pioneering educationist in the field of early years and child protection. She worked in public policy as well as academia, and was a passionate advocate of the importance of early childhood and the rights and wellbeing of young children.
The Guardian

Israel moves to ‘strengthen’ Jewish settlements after shootings

Israeli officers have sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Benjamin Netanyahu promised “a swift response”. Netanyahu has announced a series of punitive steps against Palestinians in response to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

562K+
Followers
129K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy