ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Rolling Stone

Graphic Video of Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi Released to Public

Graphic bodycam footage of an October attack against Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was released to the public on Friday. The release of video footage, along with recordings of a 911 call and interviews with the attacker David DePape, was authorized by a California court following a joint motion brought by several news outlets.  Pelosi was violently assaulted by DePape while at his and the former speaker’s home in San Francisco. DePape allegedly broke into the residence looking for Speaker Pelosi before bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi was hospitalized and underwent brain surgery to repair...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy