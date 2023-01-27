Graphic bodycam footage of an October attack against Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was released to the public on Friday. The release of video footage, along with recordings of a 911 call and interviews with the attacker David DePape, was authorized by a California court following a joint motion brought by several news outlets. Pelosi was violently assaulted by DePape while at his and the former speaker’s home in San Francisco. DePape allegedly broke into the residence looking for Speaker Pelosi before bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi was hospitalized and underwent brain surgery to repair...

