ScienceBlog.com
Can the brain compete with AI over the long haul?
Traditionally, artificial intelligence stems from human brain dynamics. However, brain learning is restricted in a number of significant aspects compared to deep learning (DL). First, efficient DL wiring structures (architectures) consist of many tens of feedforward (consecutive) layers, whereas brain dynamics consist of only a few feedforward layers. Second, DL...
ScienceBlog.com
Chess players perform worse in air pollution
Here’s something else chess players need to keep in check: air pollution. That’s the bottom line of a newly published study co-authored by an MIT researcher, showing that chess players perform objectively worse and make more suboptimal moves, as measured by a computerized analysis of their games, when there is more fine particulate matter in the air.
ScienceBlog.com
Hong Kong study finds 90% reduction in COVID-19 deaths after booster
A booster (third) dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was associated with a 90% reduction in death in people with multiple health conditions compared to 2 doses, according to a new study from Hong Kong published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.221068. “We found a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19–related...
ScienceBlog.com
$1 smart glove could help prevent dangerous births by sensing fetal position
Can inexpensive technologies provide a helping hand during birth? A new study in open-access journal Frontiers in Global Women’s Health has revealed a low-cost sensing glove that could do just that. The researchers created the device to assist healthcare staff in identifying fetal position and the force applied to the fetal head during labor, factors that can contribute to obstructed labor and poor birth outcomes. The technology can provide real-time data during vaginal examinations, potentially improving birth outcomes in low-resource regions.
ScienceBlog.com
Brain chip can head off Parkinson’s tremor, epileptic seizure
Mahsa Shoaran of the Integrated Neurotechnologies Laboratory in the School of Engineering collaborated with Stéphanie Lacour in the Laboratory for Soft Bioelectronic Interfaces to develop NeuralTree: a closed-loop neuromodulation system-on-chip that can detect and alleviate disease symptoms. Thanks to a 256-channel high-resolution sensing array and an energy-efficient machine learning processor, the system can extract and classify a broad set of biomarkers from real patient data and animal models of disease in-vivo, leading to a high degree of accuracy in symptom prediction.
ScienceBlog.com
Three or more concussions linked with worse brain function in later life
Experiencing three or more concussions is linked with worsened brain function in later life, according to major new research. The study – the largest of its kind – also found having just one moderate-to-severe concussion, or traumatic brain injury (TBI), can have a long-term impact on brain function, including memory.
ScienceBlog.com
1 in 8 Americans over 50 show signs of food addiction
Whether you call them comfort foods, highly processed foods, junk foods, empty calories or just some of Americans’ favorite foods and drinks, a sizable percentage of older Americans have an unhealthy relationship with them, according to a new poll. In fact, about 13% of people aged 50 to 80...
ScienceBlog.com
Marburg vaccine shows promising results in first-in-human study
A newly published paper in The Lancet shows that an experimental vaccine against Marburg virus (MARV) was safe and induced an immune response in a small, first-in-human clinical trial. The vaccine, developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, could someday be an important tool to respond to Marburg virus outbreaks.
ScienceBlog.com
Tuning into brainwave rhythms speeds up learning in adults
Scientists have shown for the first time that briefly tuning into a person’s individual brainwave cycle before they perform a learning task dramatically boosts the speed at which cognitive skills improve. Calibrating rates of information delivery to match the natural tempo of our brains increases our capacity to absorb...
ScienceBlog.com
Quantum physicists make major advance in entanglement
In a new breakthrough, researchers at the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with Ruhr University Bochum, have solved a problem that has caused quantum researchers headaches for years. The researchers can now control two quantum light sources rather than one. Trivial as it may seem to those uninitiated in quantum, this colossal breakthrough allows researchers to create a phenomenon known as quantum mechanical entanglement. This in turn, opens new doors for companies and others to exploit the technology commercially.
ScienceBlog.com
Novel cancer therapy extends lives of terminally ill dogs
Dogs are humans’ best friends and it is always distressing for dog owners when their beloved pets contract terminal illnesses. Canine cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs and when they are diagnosed with late-stage or terminal illness, there are often no treatment options available. In a recent study, however, a novel form of chemoimmunotherapy has proven to be a promising treatment in altering the course of the dogs’ lives.
ScienceBlog.com
People who’ve had COVID-19 benefit from vaccination, even if they’ve delayed it
Immunity from COVID-19 appears to gather strength with more time between vaccination and infection, a new laboratory study from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests. The findings carry implications for vaccine recommendations as the pandemic transitions to an endemic state. Researchers measured the antibody response in blood samples...
ScienceBlog.com
Coffee with milk may have an anti-inflammatory effect
Can something as simple as a cup of coffee with milk have an anti-inflammatory effect in humans? Apparently so, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen. A combination of proteins and antioxidants doubles the anti-inflammatory properties in immune cells. The researchers hope to be able to study the health effects on humans.
