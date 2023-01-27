ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump May Be Facing ‘Fatigue’ From Republicans as He Heads to New Hampshire This Weekend

By Kristyn Burtt
 5 days ago
Donald Trump is working hard to recapture the magic from his 2016 run for president, but he’s receiving lukewarm responses from Republicans who supported him in his prior campaigns. It seems like his ongoing legal battles and constant sparring with everyone in politics has exhausted some of his voter base.

As he heads to New Hampshire on Saturday to drum up support for his 2024 campaign, Donald Trump is learning that he has a lot of work to do. “Donald Trump right now is a distraction for the Republican Party in trying to go forward. Donald Trump has run his course ,” Hillsborough County Republican Committee member Brian Sullivan told Reuters. He prefers to see Ron DeSantis running for the GOP nomination, but he’s not even in the race yet.

Sullivan believes the former president has too much “baggage” and doesn’t have “what it takes to win the White House again.” Ouch. New Hampshire is an important state to win over because good results in their primary often influences other Republicans across the nation to follow suit. Another former Donald Trump supporter in the New England state finds him too “polarizing.” Lori Davis added, “It’s going to be an uphill battle for him in this primary because of his divisiveness. People are tired of the drama.

However, people shouldn’t write off Donald Trump completely just yet. A Jan. 24 Emerson College nationwide poll still sees the former president leading DeSantis — 55% to 29% in Republican voters. That has to buoy his confidence quite a bit , and it’s likely why he jumped in the race so early. Donald Trump wants to keep that momentum going, even if some Republicans have jumped off the Trump train for good.

Comments / 19

Opinion Lin
4d ago

Trump the Plead the 5th President is going down in history as the worst President ever who tried to overturn the will of the people and the Constitution in an attempt to stay in power as an unelected dictator after losing the election. He was told he was losing in the polls and he called it Fake news. And He created the Big Lie to protect his fragile EGO. The last two years of his term the economy was in the toilet, he ignored the virus then called it a hoax, then said it would magically disappear and as people died and everything shut down, schools closed, businesses shut down, and jobs lost, the economy sank like the Titanic and unemployment was at an all time high. People knew Trump and his lies was a Threat to our Democracy and came out to vote by the millions, and he proved they were right. Nothing Great, Espionage; taking Top Secret documents to a country club where Foreigners visit on a regular basis.. Nothing Great, the Treasonous Traitor needs to be prosecuted and locked up..

Michael Mosley
4d ago

they created him and Santos. now let them deal with their future of lost votes. people are tired of name calling and nothing getting done. trump's presidency was ran like a side show.

Bj Mic
4d ago

look at that mug omg give it a rest stop your own madness you're a looser on every level go too Russia n never come back too the USA take Biden with you our government is back stabbing we the ppl at every turn protecting their money n stealing ours

