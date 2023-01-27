ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Pet Water Fountain Can Cure Your Cat's Faucet-Drinking For Good & It's 20% Off

By Louisa Ballhaus
 5 days ago
Once your cat is hooked on the good life, it’s hard to get them off it. And by the good life, we of course mean drinking from a faucet. Whether it’s your kitchen or bathroom faucet that they like best, some cats will get a little taste of that running water and never want to drink from a plain old water bowl again — and in some cases, even running water fountains can’t tempt them away. That’s what makes the Tomxcute water fountain so special: owners of even the fussiest felines were amazed to see that this stainless steel water dispenser finally converted their cats away from the faucet life, and they’re never turning back.

The Tomxcute pet water fountain has a few key features that make it stand out from the rest: it’s super-quiet , so you won’t have to listen to the sound of running water all day, it’s dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, and it comes with a filtration system that ensures your furry friend’s drinking water is squeaky clean. Best of all, it’s currently 20 percent off on Amazon — so you can get it today for just over $35.

Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain

“I have purchased several fountains (Santa brings one every year ). This one is the closest to a sink faucet, so the cats actually use it!” reads one five-star review. “Of the mountain of other pet fountains gathering dust in the shed, this one was easiest to assemble. My two finicky cats gave it 5 stars.”

Tomxcute Cat Water Fountain $36.99 Buy now

“This is the fourth style of fountain I have tried for my very particular sweetheart ,” writes another pleased pet parent. “She is the nicest cat but the conditions she finds optimal for drinking water are so specific it’s almost impossible…This morning I expected to have to do her regular faucet routine but imagine my surprise and delight to discover her in the bathroom, alone, on the counter and drinking from this fountain!!!”

Dog owners report great success with this fountain too, and note that stainless steel is easier to clean than the plastic options out there — so if you’ve been testing out fountains to no avail, this could be the model that finally sticks.

