Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting Wednesday, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers. The A.V. Club has an exclusive premiere of one of the previously unseen clips from the film.
Dave Bautista says James Gunn is starting the DC universe "from scratch"
With the DC Universe falling apart one controversy at a time, there’s never been a better opening for James Gunn and fellow DC boss Peter Safran to shake things up. Everyone is waiting to see what Gunn does with the reins. Fans are proposing theories; congressmen are demanding answers; actors are pitching themselves on big characters. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista is one of the multiple actors who failed to get his DC pitch off the ground, but he has no hard feelings toward his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director.
Avatar: Way Of Water cruises past The Force Awakens to become 4th biggest movie of all time
James Cameron’s Avatar franchise creeps every closer to total domination of the planetary box office today, as Variety reports that Avatar: The Way Of Water has just passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens—the highest-grossing film in that particular franchise—in the all-time box office gross rankings. That puts Way Of Water, which recently cruised past $2 billion at the international box office, in fourth place overall, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame (at No. 2) and… two other James Cameron movies. (That’s Titanic, in third position, and the original Avatar, which reclaimed its spot at the top of the pile in March of 2021 when it returned to theaters in China, blowing past Avengers in the process.)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is making a Tomb Raider show at Amazon
Fresh off co-starring in the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is gearing up to throw her talents at pop culture’s other notable gun-toting, treasure-hunting archeologist: Professional Tomb Raider Lara Croft. This is per THR, which reports that Waller-Bridge is developing a new TV version...
Michael Jackson biopic finds star from the pop icon's family
Earlier this month, a new Michael Jackson biopic made the leap from possibility to reality, with Lionsgate selecting Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua to helm the project off of a script from Skyfall and Gladiator screenwriter John Logan. Now, the project has filled its most important role: the young actor who will portray the King of Pop. Lionsgate plans to keep it all in the family, selecting Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson to star as Michael, per Deadline.
Left Behind’s Antichrist fails to rise against Avatar at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is still the number one movie in America, as it has been all year, and it’s now the 4th biggest movie all time (sucks to be you, The Force Awakens). It only slipped 22 percent from last week, adding $15 million to its total (now $620 million in the U.S.), which was actually enough to let number two movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish gain a little ground (it made $10 million this week and has $140 million total after six). That’s how things have stood for a while, though, so if you’re looking to hear about some other movies, the rest of the top 10 has you covered.
Eddie Murphy will do more Shrek movies (or a spin-off) if Dreamworks asks
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
Who's Next: 18 rising stars who'll be lighting up the screen in 2023
To pull together The A.V. Club’s initial Who’s Next list of stars to watch in the year ahead, we canvassed experts across the industry and closely surveyed the landscape of coming films and shows. The result is an already impressive roster of promising young talent, featuring 18 actors who figure to be talked about throughout 2023—and well beyond.
R.I.P. Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom, died on Saturday at the age of 64. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the news to Variety, and shared that her mother passed from a stroke. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg...
Christina Ricci feels the Andrea Riseborough investigation is "elitist"
Christina Ricci and Andrea Riseborough Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images. As discourse continues to mount Andrea Riseborough’s out-of-left-field Oscar nomination for indie drama To Leslie, Christina Ricci has added her voice to the conversation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ricci addressed the backlash to Riseborough’s nomination and criticized a reported upcoming review of her Academy Award campaign.
Okay, so what’s going on with Zachary Levi?
Oh, David Zaslav, we’re really in it now. The threads that were holding DC’s existing cinematic universe together—Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (featuring the last appearance of Henry Cavill’s Superman), Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods—are wearing extremely thin. Levi is the latest DC star to stumble into controversy, and he did so within days of the release of the new trailer for his imminently dropping film.
Why the third episode of The Last Of Us is a game-changer (literally)
Spoiler warning: The following discusses details and events from the third episode of The Last Of Us, “Long Long Time” as well as story elements from the corresponding chapter of the game. You may have heard murmurings about the third episode of The Last Of Us spreading like...
R.I.P. Annie Wersching, actor from 24, Star Trek: Picard, and Bosch
Annie Wersching, who appeared on Bosch, Runaways, and Picard and as a voice actor in the Last Of Us video game, has died. Wersching’s publicist Craig Schneider confirmed her death to CNN. She was 45. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she...
Michael B. Jordan's star power saves a standard Saturday Night Live
On the cusp of his directorial debut for Creed III, Saturday Night Live welcomed Michael B. Jordan as a first-time host. Jordan stands as one of the most talented actors of his generation and a modern movie star that he channeled into sketch comedy success. Following last week with a comedic host like Aubrey Plaza might have been difficult for some, but Jordan handled the pressure with aplomb. From sketch to sketch, Jordan exuded ‘it’ factor even when it was clear that he was not working with the best material.
Bridgerton
Any Daphne Bridgerton devotees might want to sit down for this news: Phoebe Dynevor confirmed she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for the Netflix hit’s upcoming third season, but she may not be ready to completely call it quits. “I’m sadly not in season 3,” Dynevor tells Screen...
The Academy is now "conducting a review" of Andrea Riseborough's To Leslie nomination
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences released a statement this afternoon, revealing that it was “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.” And while said statement very carefully did not include the words “Riseborough,” “Leslie,” or “Andrea” (“to” did manage to slip its way in), it’s not hard to figure out what this is actually all about.
What's on TV this week—Pamela: A Love Story, The Ark, Freeridge
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01...
Amazon hops into body swap movie with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston
You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)
Boy, Peacock is killing off Julie Plec's shows left and right this month
Julie Plec is not have a good month at Peacock. Exactly one week after the NBC-affiliated streamer killed off Plec’s latest bloodsucking YA adaptation, Vampire Academy, the service has swung around to, like, finish off the job: Per Variety, the Vampire Diaries’ creator’s new show, Dead Day, is getting killed off before it even had a chance to air, despite getting a straight-to-series order back in January of 2022.
