ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

If You’re Scared of The Dentist You Can Blame THIS Man From Kalamazoo

I personally have zero problems with going to the dentist, and this is coming from someone who once had 6 teeth pulled in the same day and screamed like a little b-tch the whole time. Now as an adult, if I've got a sore tooth, it literally affects every part of my day. So I have no problem with them now, but if you're not a fan of going to the dentist you can go ahead and blame your fear on this a-hole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later

Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan

As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
go955.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks

How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan

If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy