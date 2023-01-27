Read full article on original website
If You’re Scared of The Dentist You Can Blame THIS Man From Kalamazoo
I personally have zero problems with going to the dentist, and this is coming from someone who once had 6 teeth pulled in the same day and screamed like a little b-tch the whole time. Now as an adult, if I've got a sore tooth, it literally affects every part of my day. So I have no problem with them now, but if you're not a fan of going to the dentist you can go ahead and blame your fear on this a-hole.
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
What Happens If A Snow Plow Damages My Mailbox in Kalamazoo County?
Shout out to the road crews, snow plow drivers, first responders, and tow truck operators who have been putting in the extra hours to help keep us safe on the roads during this latest round of winter weather. You know how it goes when that lake effect snow starts to...
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan
As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
wkzo.com
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Portage test scores fall below expectations, academic supports being implemented
PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools test scores on the state standardized test were down in 2022, according to a report presented to the school board this month. Students performed below pre-pandemic levels, according to the district’s three-year average before the COVID-19 disruptions. The school board received a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
go955.com
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
MSP investigating murder-suicide near Decatur
Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Decatur Friday.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
Man standing near crash scene struck by vehicle in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man standing near a Cass County crash scene was struck by another vehicle early Saturday, Jan. 28, police say. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after midnight to a two-vehicle crash on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street, a news release said.
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
