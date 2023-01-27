ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers LB T.J. Watt opts out of the Pro Bowl games

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fk1lg_0kTe9Pff00

The NFL has completely revamped the setup for the Pro Bowl this season but Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wants no part of it. Despite being voted to represent the AFC at this year’s Pro Bowl games, Watt has decided to opt out of participating.

Watt was voted onto the team largely off of reputation as he missed seven games on IR with a torn pectoral. For the season, Watt only had 5.5 sacks for the season and his selection actually caused the NFL to snub his teammate Alex Highsmith who had a much better year. Highsmith led the team and was sixth in the NFL with 14.5 sacks. Perhaps Highsmith will replace Watt on the roster.

The league has completely reformatted the Pro Bowl and eliminated the actual game itself. Instead it has been replaced with a series of skills events as well as a flag football game. It will take place in Las Vegas on February 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty

In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them.  Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?

In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy