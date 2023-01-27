Steelers LB T.J. Watt opts out of the Pro Bowl games

The NFL has completely revamped the setup for the Pro Bowl this season but Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wants no part of it. Despite being voted to represent the AFC at this year’s Pro Bowl games, Watt has decided to opt out of participating.

Watt was voted onto the team largely off of reputation as he missed seven games on IR with a torn pectoral. For the season, Watt only had 5.5 sacks for the season and his selection actually caused the NFL to snub his teammate Alex Highsmith who had a much better year. Highsmith led the team and was sixth in the NFL with 14.5 sacks. Perhaps Highsmith will replace Watt on the roster.

The league has completely reformatted the Pro Bowl and eliminated the actual game itself. Instead it has been replaced with a series of skills events as well as a flag football game. It will take place in Las Vegas on February 5.