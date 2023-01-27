ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was 'targeted assault'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday as investigators continued to search for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically, when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Widow's suit: Unarmed mentally ill husband shot in back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California widow whose husband was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called a nonemergency number for help last year sued Culver City police Tuesday, alleging they shot her unarmed husband in the back as he was running from officers. Adriana Medina filed...
CULVER CITY, CA
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA

