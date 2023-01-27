Read full article on original website
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
wbiw.com
No.6 Stars to start sectional title defense against Jennings County in first round
BEDFORD – Of all the amazing streaks in Bedford North Lawrence’s remarkable program history, the current sectional domination – it could be argued, and that debate is interesting – is possibly the most impressive. Yes, BNL won 88 consecutive regular-season games during the Pete Pritchett era....
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52. Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37. W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31. Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36. Wapahani 57, Delta 49. Washington 77, Tecumseh 62. Western Boone 40,...
Tom Izzo Gives High Praise to Purdue Following Game at Mackey Arena
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan State 77-61 on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Spartans coach Tom Izzo had plenty of good things to say about the Boilermakers after the game, including his thoughts on Matt Painter and star center Zach Edey.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
MaxPreps
High school football: Ben Davis set to become first Indiana school to face national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2023
Ben Davis (Indianapolis) will make a bit of history during the 2023 high school football season by becoming the first Indiana team to host a school from Florida. The Giants will welcome national powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the Hoosier State for a Sept. 8 contest. Ben Davis finished...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Advisory Goes Until Noon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Monday for portions of central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. Freezing drizzle perhaps mixed with snow will be expected this morning. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice...
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
clintoncountydailynews.com
Patricia A. “Pat” Schimmel
Pat was a graduate of Jackson High School in Antioch. She retired from Exide General Battery in Frankfort, for a number of years, as a payroll clerk. She formerly attended Manson Church but really enjoyed watching Les Feldick on TV. Pat was a great mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed riding her horses John Henry and Belle, her dogs, dinners, giving snacks and receiving snacks, getting and receiving phone calls, and spending lots of time at the cabin in Michigan.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
chhsnews.net
The race to save Southside Speedway
A more than year-long fight over the future of Southside Speedway has seemingly hit a resolution. The short track located on the corner of Genito Rd. and Oak Lake Blvd., shut down its operation late in 2020. The track, nicknamed “The Toughest Short Track in the South,” then closed permanently...
WIBC.com
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Mike Hartley selected to fill vacant seat on Jackson Township Board
Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Mario Massillamany called a caucus to fill a vacancy on the Jackson Township Board made when Glen Schwartz recently resigned. The caucus was held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Red Bridge Community Building in Cicero. Michael J. Hartley was unanimously elected by the Jackson Township Precinct Committeemen to fill the vacant position.
Fox 59
Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute
INDIANAPOLIS – Light wintry precipitation is expected overnight and this may lead to a few slick spots by the start of Monday morning. A strong high pressure system is taking hold of the North Central US and bringing frigid air with it. While the deep cold will stay out of our way, it will certainly have some impact on the state beginning with Monday morning.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
