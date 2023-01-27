Read full article on original website
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s most iconic fans, John Adams, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Cleveland Guardians. Adams was known for trying not to miss a game, and beating the rally drum from the bleachers at Municipal Stadium and then Progressive Field. Adams...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie on ‘ego heaters,’ Francona’s managing style, more at Hot Stove Banquet
AKRON, Ohio – When Triston McKenzie takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, what fans see is a lanky right-hander who came into his own in 2022, his third big-league season, winning 11 games. But the other side is a 25-year-old who is seriously considering becoming a doctor in...
spectrumnews1.com
Pro and amateur boxers face different business challenges
CLEVELAND — Cleveland native Montana Love is training for his next fight and the professional boxer said that is a full-time job in itself. “Training is about eight hours a day," Love said. On top of that he has to manage his own books. The first step is to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, demand police accountability
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A coalition of racial justice and human rights organizations in the Cleveland area on Sunday held a memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, 29, who was killed in a deadly beating by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. About 150 people...
Cleveland Guardians: What can we expect in 2023? What about Bally’s Problems? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’m still feeling good about the Guardians for 2023. The Guards Fest was a terrific event. So I’m talking some baseball:. QUESTION: Are the Guardians done making major moves?
Withstanding the test of time — St. Jerome's School celebrates a century
As other catholic schools had to shut their doors due to low enrollment, St. Jerome's has withstood the test of time.
Champ Brecksville, runner-up Wadsworth dominate Suburban League wrestling tournament
GRANGER, Ohio — Each year just before the final stretch of the wrestling season there’s an easy place to see defending state champions, hopeful state qualifiers and some of the best high school wrestling Ohio has to offer: the Suburban League tournament. This season’s tournament was no exception...
Five area teams earn No. 1 spots as OHSAA girls basketball district seedings are released
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five area girls basketball teams have been awarded the top seed in their respective divisions for the upcoming OHSAA postseason basketball tournament. Solon was named the top seed on the east side of Division I, and Olmsted Falls was the top seed of the west.
cleveland19.com
Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Good Knights of Lorain County teamed up with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to build and donate 100 beds for underserved children in Cleveland. “This is the best day, this is the best day because after the build we get to see the kids faces...
'He was a human being, he deserved due process, his life mattered' | Vigil held in downtown Cleveland for Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — A vigil was held in downtown Cleveland Saturday evening following the release of the shocking body cam footage from Memphis, Tennessee police showing the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. A crowd gathered by the free stamp on Lakeside Avenue, many of whom having...
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights high school plays first basketball game following massive brawl
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District sent us an email saying they were beefing up security at Friday night’s basketball game. It was the first hoops game following a massive brawl at another basketball game against Garfield heights on Tuesday. Despite the school’s claims...
ideastream.org
All the vacant lots in Cleveland could cover 3 airports
When Alyssa Hernandez moved from Florida to Cleveland to become the city’s director of community development, she was told the city managed more than 18,000 vacant lots — places where houses and businesses stood when Cleveland had more people. Where she came from in Florida, vacant lots are...
Cleveland Cavaliers issue statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
Shortly after videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, the Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement calling for peace and pledging to "be part of the solution."
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
