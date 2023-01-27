ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WorkersVsBillionaires
2d ago

WISCONSIN IS WAKING UP!!!! Good people won’t believe scare tactics and misinformation for long.💯

DR for me
2d ago

No wonder there are so few teachers today. The threatening from parents and harassment is terrible. Looks like America is looking at less discipline of there kids - so they become bullies and end up with a so so education. Some kids graduate today and can barely read. I don’t blame teachers - I blame parents.

BluesChik
2d ago

The far right-wing book banners need to be put back in line! Good for people standing up! Freedom is the right to read books - any book!

Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

WTMJ Conversations: Wisconsin State Senator Van Wanggaard

Wisconsin State Senator Van Wanggaard is a leader in Madison, but wasn’t always in politics. His first career was in law enforcement. WTMJ’s Libby Collins talked with Senator Wanggaard not just about politics but how decades later, an experience as a police officer elicits strong emotions on this week’s episode of WTMJ Conversations.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video

WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

TikTok banned by University of Wisconsin system

(The Center Square) – Add the University of Wisconsin to the list of places with a TikTok ban. The UW System on Tuesday said TikTok will no longer be allowed on university-owned phones, tablets and computers. The university’s move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned TikTok on all...
MADISON, WI
wis.community

LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.

Experts say that's an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecountyline.net

Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?

The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Saving Wisconsin’s endangered indigenous languages on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – The cornerstone of any culture or community is its language, where oral histories are passed down, knowledge is shared and bonds are formed. In Wisconsin and around the county, many indigenous languages are under threat of disappearing, putting the cultural identity of many tribes at risk. Today, efforts are underway to revitalize critically endangered Native American languages, which advocates say confers cognitive advantages, enhances self-esteem and cultural well-being, and strengthens community bonds.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
MADISON, WI
939thegame.com

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
