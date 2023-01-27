Read full article on original website
okayplayer.com
Questlove Salutes New Lil Yachty Album: “I Love When Artists Pull Off A Good Departure Record”
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Following the release of new Lil Yachty album Let’s Start Here., Questlove went to Instagram to sing the LP’s praises. Lil Yachty‘s new album Let’s Start Here. has made a fan out of Questlove. In a recent Instagram...
hiphop-n-more.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits for Travis Scott, Lil Wayne & Migos
Zaytoven is the latest musician who has decided to sell his publishing music catalog. The hit producer has sold his co-publishing interest to Ultra International Music Publishing who have also entered into a deal with him for development of new music, reports Variety. Apart from the co-published interest in his...
thesource.com
Lil Yachty Delivers New Psychedelic Rock Album ‘Let’s Start Here.’
Lil Yachty’s new album, Let’s Start Here, continues to further the star’s reputation as an innovative savant. The new album is 15 tracks in length, delivering a new experience for fans. Let’s Start Here was crafted in areas ranging from El Paso to Brooklyn, with Lil Yachty...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Yachty’s First Week Sales Projections For “Let’s Start Here”
Yachty’s psych-rock outing is expected to push up to 24k copies in its first weekend. Lil Yachty just made a massive cultural splash with his latest album, Let’s Start Here. Moreover, the psych-rock album turned heads for Yachty’s diversion into a different genre for a whole project. Still, predictions for its first week chart performance indicate a modest start with a lot of potential for growth.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
HipHopDX.com
Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Steve Lacy & More Confirmed As Grammys 2023 Performers
Mary J. Blige, Lizzo and Steve Lacy are among the names announced as performers for the forthcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. Taking place on February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the 65th annual ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah. In addition to the aforementioned names, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Kim Petras and Sam Smith have also been announced as performers.
musictimes.com
Flo Rida Makes Comeback After A Decade? Rapper Headlines 2023 Grammys Afterparty Celebration
Flo Rida has not released any new studio albums since 2012, and fans have begun to wonder if he's retired. The hitmaker isn't retired, but instead has been working on new music for quite some time now, and the upcoming Grammys afterparty celebration might finally be the time he'll unleash what's been kept in his vault for so long.
soultracks.com
Motown's first hitmaker, Barrett Strong, dies at 81
(January 29, 2023) He was quietly a pioneer on the label that became synonymous with 60s soul music: both the organization's first hitmaker and one of its key songwriters for a decade. Today we are sad to report the passing of Motown star Barrett Strong at age 81. The Mississippi-born...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award
We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on SNL
Lil Baby was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (January 28), performing his songs “California Breeze” and “Forever.” The Atlanta rapper was backed by a full band for “California Breeze,” while pianist Chloe Flower accompanied him during “Forever.” Michael B. Jordan served as host. Check it out below.
dancehallmag.com
Capleton Offers Advice To Dancehall Artists Being Wooed By His Former Label Def Jam
Reggae/Dancehall superstar Capleton has provided some sage advice for upcoming Jamaican artists, who are purportedly being wooed by Def Jam. artist, who is a former Def Jam signee, was asked to give advice to future signees of the American record company, and he reeled out his words of wisdom. “Just...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bouba Savage Collides with Lil Uzi Vert On New Single “Win A Lot”
Lil Uzi Vert extends his co-sign to budding teenage drill star Bouba Savage for an immediate highlight off of his new project, It’s Amazing. Over the years, Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shied away from showing love to the younger generation coming up behind him. This time, he shows love to the viral drill sensation Bouba Savage for “Win A Lot.” The song sits at #2 on the tracklist of It’s Amazing, and perfectly allows Savage’s versatility to shine.
netflixjunkie.com
“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History
Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Styles P, Lil Yachty, Popcaan, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases
Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your weekend soundtrack. Styles P – Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf Having recently announced his impending retirement from the rap game, Styles P doles out Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf, the first of two projects the Yonkers rep is releasing before hanging his mic up. The LOX member’s decision to call...
