Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Rise and Shine Guest: Randimals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday, KMVT’s Rise and Shine morning show was happy to have guest Nick Harman on the show to talk about his creation - Randimals. The idea came about during the COVID-19 pandemic’s shutdowns, as well as a from Harman’s mixed dog.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Beautler, Tracy N.

TWIN FALLS—Tracy N. Beautler, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 21, 2022, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ox-bow Diner in Bliss captures the local spirit of the town. Recently, the diner added a bar, pool table, jukebox, and bullshooter. The bar was handmade by co-owner Leslie jones’ husband and the oxbow now offers karaoke. Jones says what makes the diner unique is that the majority of their menu is made from scratch.
BLISS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Smith

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the promotion of Chimene Smith to vice president retail branch manager at the North Burley branch. Smith began her career with D.L. Evans Bank over 30 years ago. She started at the bank in 1993 as a teller and was promoted to new accounts representative/loan adjuster. As the bank grew, ...
BURLEY, ID

