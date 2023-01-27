Read full article on original website
RECAP: Both Golden Eagles programs pick up huge wins against Salt Lake C.C., CSI Guard picks up D-1 offer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What a huge weekend it was for the CSI Golden Eagles Basketball program. Two major statements made in Salt Lake against the Bruins of SLCC. First, the women avenge their only conference loss on the year by beating the Bruins 77-58. Then, the unanimous...
Rise and Shine Guest: Randimals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday, KMVT’s Rise and Shine morning show was happy to have guest Nick Harman on the show to talk about his creation - Randimals. The idea came about during the COVID-19 pandemic’s shutdowns, as well as a from Harman’s mixed dog.
Beautler, Tracy N.
TWIN FALLS—Tracy N. Beautler, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 21, 2022, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Idaho’s Most Historic Bed & Breakfast is 109 Years Old & as Popular as Ever
Idaho has some incredibly rich history and some unbelievable Airbnb, rentals and bed and breakfasts around the state. Before we get into the most historic Bed and Breakfast in the state, this adorable place was named the Most Charming Bed and Breakfast in Idaho. Explore Idaho's Most Charming Bed and...
Will The New Winter Weather Advisory Completely Miss Twin Falls?
If you hate winter weather, then this report won’t bother you at all. For those of us who love winter, this will be a bummer. The new weather alert from the National Weather Service lists a Winter Weather Advisory, starting tonight, for parts of Southern Idaho but Twin Falls is not part of it.
‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ox-bow Diner in Bliss captures the local spirit of the town. Recently, the diner added a bar, pool table, jukebox, and bullshooter. The bar was handmade by co-owner Leslie jones’ husband and the oxbow now offers karaoke. Jones says what makes the diner unique is that the majority of their menu is made from scratch.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Hilarious: Jerome Police Just Roasted The Jerome Sheriff Department Online
There has been a bit of friendly fire on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon this week between the Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Sheriff’s Office. The online exchange is amusing and the virtual jabs show the excellent relationship between the departments. Shots Fired: The Jerome...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
D.L. Evans Bank promotes Smith
D.L. Evans Bank has announced the promotion of Chimene Smith to vice president retail branch manager at the North Burley branch. Smith began her career with D.L. Evans Bank over 30 years ago. She started at the bank in 1993 as a teller and was promoted to new accounts representative/loan adjuster. As the bank grew, ...
St. Luke’s launches investigation after social media post stirs controversy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, St. Luke’s Magic Valley posted a picture showing off a medical tool unique to the Pacific Northwest region. In the photo, the second employee from the left displays what people are calling a ‘white power’ hand sign. The post is...
