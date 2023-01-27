Vs. Maryland (14-7, 5-5 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - After two complete wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska, Maryland closes out its three-game home stand on Tuesday night as Indiana visits the XFINITY Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2 starting at 9:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., Sirius XM, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO