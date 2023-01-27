ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Men's Hoops Closes Out Home Stand Against Indiana On Tuesday Night

Vs. Maryland (14-7, 5-5 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - After two complete wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska, Maryland closes out its three-game home stand on Tuesday night as Indiana visits the XFINITY Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2 starting at 9:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., Sirius XM, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
No. 10 Maryland Welcomes Penn State in Gold Game

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) Big Ten Network | Live Stats | Game Notes | Penn State Game Notes. COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (17-4, 8-2 B1G) will host Penn State (12-9, 3-7) Monday at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here. All fans are encouraged to wear GOLD. Monday's game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Terps Top Utah At The ITA Kickoff Weekend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (4-1) won the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend 4-2 over Utah (3-2) on Saturday at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Terps won the doubles point with victories on courts 2 and 3. Minorka Miranda/Marta Perez Mur won...
