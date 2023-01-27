Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
KCFD: Crews battle abandoned home fire near McFarland
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department said on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at around 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 29000 block of Schuster Road, northwest of McFarland. While fire crews were on their way, the Captain from KCFD Engine 37 reported...
Kern Community College District hosts USDA Rural Development meeting
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Community College District hosted a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development meeting January 26th at the BC Delano Campus. The USDA announced in December that it would make $ 300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy projects for people living in rural areas.
UPDATE: All lanes open and clear on Grapevine after snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Caltrans District 6 said all lanes are open and clear over the Grapevine. --------------- Kern County is seeing weather and much of it is on the Grapevine. Early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol started escorting traffic across the Grapevine because of snowfall.
State Water Project allocation increases to 30%
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The State Water Project allocation is seeing a substantial increase, and it’s all thanks to the state’s recent storms. This comes as good news for everyone in California, and especially those in Kern County. On December 1st, the initial forecast only projected a 5%...
Road closures along Tehachapi Willow Springs due to weather
California Highway Patrol is posting to its incident page that Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed due to weather near Highline, Cameron, Oak Creek and Backus. No word how long this closure will last. Also along Tehachapi Willow Springs Road are reports of a jackknifed big rig. CHP is posting...
Dr. Jasmeet Bains holds ceremonial district swearing in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, held a ceremonial swearing in for her district constituents January 27th. Although her official swearing in took place in Sacramento last December, Dr. Bains wanted to have another ceremony in her district. Growing up in Delano and...
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
Fatal hit and run on Hwy 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a hit and run on Highway 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft. It happened January 27th around 8:35 pm. The Taft Police Department say they found the man with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
Mother says son with severe milk allergy was given milk for third time at school
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A mother on the defense after her son who is severely allergic to milk, is served milk at school for a third time. She wants to make sure this does not happen to any child again. "I don't want it to happen again and I...
Trial date set for couple accused of killing West boys
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West, are set to go on trial on March 1, 2023. The date was confirmed during their readiness hearing on Monday, January 30. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with two...
Dr. "Pimple Popper" examines morning anchor Aaron Perlman's pimple
Dr. Sandra Lee... aka Dr. Pimple Popper... spoke with morning anchor Aaron Perlman of Eyewitness News Mornings (KBAK - Bakersfield, California) about the cause of acne and how to fight against it. Aaron Perlman asks Dr. Pimple Popper to look at his zit that popped up this morning. Watch the...
Comments / 0