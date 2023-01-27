Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines
Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023. Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:
Connie Clayton makes special appearance at Philly City Council meeting, pays tribute to alma mater
Connie Clayton, former superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, was invited to speak on a resolution recognizing the 175th anniversary of the Philadelphia High School for Girls.
hallmonitor.org
City Council Report: Harrity and Driscoll Call for Higher Minimum Wage; Phillips Seeks Child Welfare Worker Hearing
Councilmembers Jim Harrity and Mike Driscoll introduced a resolution calling on the “Pennsylvania General Assembly to allow the City of Philadelphia to enact its own minimum wage laws, allowing the city to increase the starting hourly rate that’s been the same for the last 14 years.”. The minimum...
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
morethanthecurve.com
Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner
Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Point Breeze’s Itzkowitz running for Council at large
Point Breeze resident Job Itzkowitz will run for a City Council at-large position in the May 17 municipal primary. Itzkowitz, executive director of Old City District and a graduate of both Central High School and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination on Jan. 24.
Main Line Media News
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy
NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
Former Lord & Taylor Site at King of Prussia Mall Gains New Tenant
A New York commercial real estate firm is buying part of the former Lord & Taylor store in King of Prussia Mall. Paul Schwedelson covered the arrangement in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NBC Philadelphia
City Council Proposes Bill to Let Philly Set Its Own Minimum Wage
During Thursday night's City Council meeting councilmembers introduced legislation that could allow Philadelphia to set its own minimum wage. The bill notes that, back in 2019, Philadelphians "overwhelmingly supported a $15 per hour minimum wage for City workers and contractors by 2025." It was introduced by Democratic councilmembers Jim Harrity,...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia expands legal service for low-income renters facing eviction
More renters facing eviction will soon be able to access legal services in Philadelphia. The city announced Thursday the expansion of free legal counsel to tenants living in zip codes 19134 and 19144. Starting on Feb.1, low-income renters living in those areas can access the services, provided under the Right...
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
gridphilly.com
Protesters frustrated by one-sided FDR Park “community meeting”
A community meeting Thursday night to discuss the future of Philadelphia’s FDR Park turned into a tense and unproductive affair, demonstrating the significant gaps that exist in the City’s efforts to satisfy the disparate groups who use its hundreds of acres to picnic, play and commune with nature.
Comments / 0