ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calipatria, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey

EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

All-valley healthcare roundtable defines goals, displays united front

IMPERIAL — Healthcare officials and personnel invited the broader community to join them at Imperial Valley College (IVC) on the morning of Saturday, January 28 to witness a comprehensive discussion regarding a tumultuous transition and next steps moving forward. Opening the roundtable meeting, Ryan E. Kelley, current administrative staff for Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) and former El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) employee, addressed rows of community members and medical professionals. He explained the purpose of the gathering was to identify the specific pressures Valley hospitals are facing, to brainstorm ideas to resolve those pressures, and to come to a consensus for an immediate plan of action.
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said mental health was the most pressing health issue according to the YRMC 2022 Community Health Needs assessment. The post YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

ECRMC leadership provides update on state of hospital

EL CENTRO — The El Centro Regional Medical Center Board (ECRMC) Board Members and the City of El Centro Hospital Leadership, held a press conference to give newly updated details about hospital services, clarify details, and address inquiries about the hospital. The conference was held at ECRMC, on January 26.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumacountyaz.gov

FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
thedesertreview.com

State officials, energy experts tour local renewable energy sites

CALEXICO — Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class and its pioneering work building electric vehicles made a major impression on a group of state officials and energy experts touring Imperial County recently, on hand to visit sites related to renewable energy, according to a press release sent out by Comite Civico Del Valle.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

VIPs Tour Calexico High EV Auto Shop

CALEXICO — State officials and energy experts recently visited Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class to observe local efforts in bolstering the Valley’s role in the state’s renewable energy sector. The visitors were able to watch the students work on a lead-acid battery-powered electric vehicle...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

New industry coming to the Valley

Ben Strunk, vice president of Omega Harvested Metallurgical (OHM), is hardly a mystery man, more like a character from the reality show Duck Dynasty with his beard, wit, and community concern. His firm recently purchased property with several buildings outside of Holtville with intents of opening a lithium battery recycling shop.
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured

YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi

Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
LA QUINTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy