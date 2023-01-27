IMPERIAL — Healthcare officials and personnel invited the broader community to join them at Imperial Valley College (IVC) on the morning of Saturday, January 28 to witness a comprehensive discussion regarding a tumultuous transition and next steps moving forward. Opening the roundtable meeting, Ryan E. Kelley, current administrative staff for Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) and former El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) employee, addressed rows of community members and medical professionals. He explained the purpose of the gathering was to identify the specific pressures Valley hospitals are facing, to brainstorm ideas to resolve those pressures, and to come to a consensus for an immediate plan of action.

