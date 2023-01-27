Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey
EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
thedesertreview.com
All-valley healthcare roundtable defines goals, displays united front
IMPERIAL — Healthcare officials and personnel invited the broader community to join them at Imperial Valley College (IVC) on the morning of Saturday, January 28 to witness a comprehensive discussion regarding a tumultuous transition and next steps moving forward. Opening the roundtable meeting, Ryan E. Kelley, current administrative staff for Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) and former El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) employee, addressed rows of community members and medical professionals. He explained the purpose of the gathering was to identify the specific pressures Valley hospitals are facing, to brainstorm ideas to resolve those pressures, and to come to a consensus for an immediate plan of action.
YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said mental health was the most pressing health issue according to the YRMC 2022 Community Health Needs assessment. The post YRMC opens Behavioral Health Center appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
ECRMC leadership provides update on state of hospital
EL CENTRO — The El Centro Regional Medical Center Board (ECRMC) Board Members and the City of El Centro Hospital Leadership, held a press conference to give newly updated details about hospital services, clarify details, and address inquiries about the hospital. The conference was held at ECRMC, on January 26.
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post Yuma Union High School in lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force
Yuma Police Department Chief Susan Smith has retired as of Tuesday, following a 30 year career. The post YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force appeared first on KYMA.
yumacountyaz.gov
FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
thedesertreview.com
State officials, energy experts tour local renewable energy sites
CALEXICO — Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class and its pioneering work building electric vehicles made a major impression on a group of state officials and energy experts touring Imperial County recently, on hand to visit sites related to renewable energy, according to a press release sent out by Comite Civico Del Valle.
BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
VIPs Tour Calexico High EV Auto Shop
CALEXICO — State officials and energy experts recently visited Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class to observe local efforts in bolstering the Valley’s role in the state’s renewable energy sector. The visitors were able to watch the students work on a lead-acid battery-powered electric vehicle...
thedesertreview.com
New industry coming to the Valley
Ben Strunk, vice president of Omega Harvested Metallurgical (OHM), is hardly a mystery man, more like a character from the reality show Duck Dynasty with his beard, wit, and community concern. His firm recently purchased property with several buildings outside of Holtville with intents of opening a lithium battery recycling shop.
kyma.com
Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
yumadailynews.com
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal on Avenue 3E
Yuma Police found the body of a man who drowned in a canal. The post Body found in canal on Avenue 3E appeared first on KYMA.
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi
Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
