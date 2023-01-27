ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP

It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
SheKnows

These Machine Washable Runners at Costco Are a Fraction of the Price of Other Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It feels like we’re constantly trying out new ways to protect out floors, but the top contender, rugs, present challenges of their own. For one thing, area rugs tend to slip and slide annoyingly when they’re walked on, and for two, all of the nasty stuff we were trying to save our hard floors from now winds up on the rug. Then we’re left having to rent one of those constantly smelly rug shampooers from the grocery store, and continue...
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco, and in today I'm going to show you the newest products that have arrived at your favorite Costco location. I found a lot of new products, including new kitchenware, new organic food options, snacks, and much more, but keep in mind that these new arrivals may vary depending on your store location. Also, I want to know where you shop at Costco; please let me know in the comments section.
Ty D.

Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!

Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit. Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
