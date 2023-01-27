ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Rebuild of Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M

CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out store and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
860wacb.com

Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body

Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
HICKORY, NC
WXII 12

Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
DOBSON, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Catawba County Warrant

Cody Adam Bateman, age 34 of Taylorsville was arrested earlier this week by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on a Catawba County warrant for second-degree trespass. Bateman is being held as of earlier today in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $500. A February 6th court date is scheduled in Newton.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
