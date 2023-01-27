Read full article on original website
North Wilkesboro Speedway Executive Director updates fans on the 2023 All Star Race
On Friday afternoon Jessica Fickenscher the Executive Director for the 2023 All Star Race at North Wilkesboro took to SiriusXM Radio during track presidents day segments to update fans on progress at the track. For weeks fans have taken to social media to watch the progress at the track as...
Rebuild of Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M
CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out store and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
Crash closes I-40 West in Davie County near Mocksville, Farmington Road
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — I-40 West in Davie County is closed at Mile Marker 174 near Mocksville and Farmington Road after a crash on Friday night. The road was closed around 7:20 p.m. and has since reopened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. This is a developing story.
860wacb.com
Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body
Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
WXII 12
Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Catawba County Warrant
Cody Adam Bateman, age 34 of Taylorsville was arrested earlier this week by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on a Catawba County warrant for second-degree trespass. Bateman is being held as of earlier today in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $500. A February 6th court date is scheduled in Newton.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
860wacb.com
Judge Gives Taylorsville Woman Ten Days In Jail
Heaven Michelle Cole, age 32 of Taylorsville, was ordered to detainment by an Alexander County District Court Judge on Monday, January 23rd. She was placed in the County Detention Center for 10 days for violation of the terms of her probation.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
