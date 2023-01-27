Read full article on original website
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Who did Annie Wersching play in ’24’ and how many seasons was she on the show?
Family, friends, and co-stars are mourning the passing of actor Annie Wersching, who portrayed characters in multiple hit shows including The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard, and the video game The Last of Us. Wersching was also known for her breakout role as Agent Renee Walker, who she portrayed in the seventh and eighth seasons of the hit action drama series 24.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
Original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has died at 64
Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to portray now iconic character Wednesday Addams, has died at the age of 64. Loring became synonymous with the character of Wednesday Addams when she starred in the popular 1960s series The Addams Family. The role of Wednesday Addams is now portrayed to critical acclaim by Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series Wednesday. Christina Ricci also portrayed the character in the popular Addams Family movies from the 1990s.
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
The 10 best David Tennant TV shows and movies, ranked
Over the years, there have been a number of gifted actors and actresses who have managed to breathe life into certain fictional characters through their brilliant acting and portrayal of said characters. While others might have portrayed those exact same characters, the aforementioned actors and actresses have managed to own the role like no other. David Tennant, a Scottish actor, is one of such gifted actors. While the 51-year-old has starred in notable shows and movies like Casanova, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, How to Train Your Dragon and Jessica Jones, he’s perhaps best known for his amazing portrayal of The Doctor in the long running BBC science-fiction TV show Doctor Who.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the first movie since ‘Avatar’ to reach a huge box office milestone
Having proven himself as the undisputed king of blockbuster cinema, nobody can hold a candle to James Cameron when it comes to delivering crowd-pleasing entertainment on a jaw-dropping and epic scale, so the Avatar: The Way of Water director has now found himself in direct competition with the one person he can’t defeat: James Cameron.
Where does ‘The Last of Us’ episode three take place?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three. After episode two’s intense ending, we knew episode three of HBO Max’s The Last of Us was bound to be a good one. And the new episode is more than good; already, it’s being praised as one of the best episodes aired on television just moments after airing.
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
Why the song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 sounds so familiar
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three, “Long, Long Time.”. HBO’s The Last of Us continues delivering incredible episodes, each one dealing powerful emotional blows to the audience. In episode three, Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) took center stage, in what is being highly praised as one of the best TV show episodes of all time. Accompanying the beautiful writing of the episode were the actors’ incredible performances, which helped drive home the emotional weight of the characters’ story.
Here’s how Nick Offerman won his role in ‘The Last of Us,’ which almost went to a ‘Chernobyl’ star
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is getting wild praise from all corners, with some calling it one of the greatest hours of television ever made. With Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett delivering astounding performances as romantic couple Bill and Frank – in a bold deviation from the source material – fans will be surprised to know the pairing was initially going to look a little different.
‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
Are Bill and Frank in the ‘Last of Us’ games?
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit, The Last of Us aired on Jan. 29, and while the overall story of the series focuses on Joel and Ellie, the episode took a break to examine two new characters, Bill and Frank. Already viewers seem divided, those who played the game voicing frustration about the changes made and those who enjoyed the fleshed out characters complimenting HBO’s expansion of the story.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston solve another whodunnit
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2, and the full-length trailer for the comedic whodunnit promises another wild adventure with our favorite crime solvers. When we first met the Spitz family, they were a couple on the verge of falling apart, but a...
Is Tommy still alive in ‘The Last of Us?’
When it comes to most zombie shows, character deaths are to be expected. So far, HBO’s The Last of Us has killed a character in every episode. With six episodes to go, and a bloody source material, it’s certain that more people will get offed along the way.
A clip of Zachary Levi praising Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast has Twitter giving him the side eye
Zachary Levi looks to compete with some of his fellow DC stars for the title of “please never come back to your role”, with his history of alliances with right-wing conspiracy theorists resurfacing amidst his anti-vaccine views. Levi is the big star man for the Shazam! films, with...
The 10 best underrated horror movies of the 1980s, ranked
You could make an argument that the 1980s was the golden age of horror. Jason Vorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and Michael Myers were all going strong, wreaking havoc on their respective movie franchises and shocking audiences loving every minute. Because of the popularity of the genre, there were more and more movies being made every day, attempting to cash in on the audience’s growing fascination with the horrific. In turn, there have been dozens of truly great 1980s horror movies lost to history. Which is why we’ve compiled this list, ranking the ten best underrated horror movies of the 1980s.
Who is Daken in Marvel? Wolverine’s son explained
Recently, it was announced Hugh Jackman will be coming back as Wolverine, aka Logan/James Howlett, for Deadpool 3. The character and actor are beloved by fans, and Jackman now has the space to play in a much broader comic book franchise. As the Fox films did not get into too many of the wilder concepts, some are wondering if Daken will follow. But who is the character with a name similar to a rad metal band, what is his relation is to the gruff and short Canadian?
