Annie Wersching has died at 45 years old after battling cancer, according to Deadline. The actor, known for her roles in "General Hospital," "24," "Timeless," "Runaways," and more is survived by her husband, fellow actor Stephen Full, and her three sons. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family . . .'" he wrote in a statement (via Deadline).

1 DAY AGO