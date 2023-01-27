Netflix’s new fantasy series only arrived today, but everyone is already braced for the inevitable cancellation

Read full article on original website
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
The 10 best David Tennant TV shows and movies, ranked
Over the years, there have been a number of gifted actors and actresses who have managed to breathe life into certain fictional characters through their brilliant acting and portrayal of said characters. While others might have portrayed those exact same characters, the aforementioned actors and actresses have managed to own the role like no other. David Tennant, a Scottish actor, is one of such gifted actors. While the 51-year-old has starred in notable shows and movies like Casanova, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, How to Train Your Dragon and Jessica Jones, he’s perhaps best known for his amazing portrayal of The Doctor in the long running BBC science-fiction TV show Doctor Who.
Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations
Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
How did Joel get his scar in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
In HBO Max’s The Last of Us, we follow protagonist Joel as he comes face to face with death on a regular basis. If he’s not busy dealing with hordes of enraged infected, he’s fighting off other humans, the true villains of the series. The world of both the TV show and the 2013 game of the same name is cruel and even if one manages to escape infection, it’s impossible to remain unscathed.
Why the song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 sounds so familiar
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three, “Long, Long Time.”. HBO’s The Last of Us continues delivering incredible episodes, each one dealing powerful emotional blows to the audience. In episode three, Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) took center stage, in what is being highly praised as one of the best TV show episodes of all time. Accompanying the beautiful writing of the episode were the actors’ incredible performances, which helped drive home the emotional weight of the characters’ story.
Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia
Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
Here’s how Nick Offerman won his role in ‘The Last of Us,’ which almost went to a ‘Chernobyl’ star
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is getting wild praise from all corners, with some calling it one of the greatest hours of television ever made. With Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett delivering astounding performances as romantic couple Bill and Frank – in a bold deviation from the source material – fans will be surprised to know the pairing was initially going to look a little different.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the first movie since ‘Avatar’ to reach a huge box office milestone
Having proven himself as the undisputed king of blockbuster cinema, nobody can hold a candle to James Cameron when it comes to delivering crowd-pleasing entertainment on a jaw-dropping and epic scale, so the Avatar: The Way of Water director has now found himself in direct competition with the one person he can’t defeat: James Cameron.
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
HBO’s Joel and Ellie are finally rocking their iconic ‘The Last of Us’ outfits from the game
While Joel and Ellie go through a number of seasonal wardrobe changes in Naughty Dog’s original game, when you think of the leads in The Last of Us, chances are you’re thinking of Joel in a green plaid button-up shirt and Ellie in a gray long-sleeved shirt with a pink tee over the top.
Are Bill and Frank in the ‘Last of Us’ games?
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit, The Last of Us aired on Jan. 29, and while the overall story of the series focuses on Joel and Ellie, the episode took a break to examine two new characters, Bill and Frank. Already viewers seem divided, those who played the game voicing frustration about the changes made and those who enjoyed the fleshed out characters complimenting HBO’s expansion of the story.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people
Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner promises rewards when the campaign reaches a major milestone
Even though long-running campaigns to save canceled TV shows very rarely if ever yield tangible results – something the Hannibal fandom understands better than most – those determined to see Warrior Nun live again are refusing to give up the fight. If anything, their numbers keep growing, and...
Dwayne Johnson shares new video from his next blockbuster, which won’t end in an embarrassing franchise exile
Now that the dust may finally be starting to settle on the Black Adam debacle, questions are being asked over Dwayne Johnson‘s status as a certifiable box office draw, and with good reason. After all, if the highest-paid and most popular star on the planet can’t even drive a...
‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
A clip of Zachary Levi praising Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast has Twitter giving him the side eye
Zachary Levi looks to compete with some of his fellow DC stars for the title of “please never come back to your role”, with his history of alliances with right-wing conspiracy theorists resurfacing amidst his anti-vaccine views. Levi is the big star man for the Shazam! films, with...
