ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix’s new fantasy series only arrived today, but everyone is already braced for the inevitable cancellation

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best David Tennant TV shows and movies, ranked

Over the years, there have been a number of gifted actors and actresses who have managed to breathe life into certain fictional characters through their brilliant acting and portrayal of said characters. While others might have portrayed those exact same characters, the aforementioned actors and actresses have managed to own the role like no other. David Tennant, a Scottish actor, is one of such gifted actors. While the 51-year-old has starred in notable shows and movies like Casanova, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, How to Train Your Dragon and Jessica Jones, he’s perhaps best known for his amazing portrayal of The Doctor in the long running BBC science-fiction TV show Doctor Who.
NEVADA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
wegotthiscovered.com

How did Joel get his scar in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’

In HBO Max’s The Last of Us, we follow protagonist Joel as he comes face to face with death on a regular basis. If he’s not busy dealing with hordes of enraged infected, he’s fighting off other humans, the true villains of the series. The world of both the TV show and the 2013 game of the same name is cruel and even if one manages to escape infection, it’s impossible to remain unscathed.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why the song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 sounds so familiar

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three, “Long, Long Time.”. HBO’s The Last of Us continues delivering incredible episodes, each one dealing powerful emotional blows to the audience. In episode three, Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) took center stage, in what is being highly praised as one of the best TV show episodes of all time. Accompanying the beautiful writing of the episode were the actors’ incredible performances, which helped drive home the emotional weight of the characters’ story.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia

Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s how Nick Offerman won his role in ‘The Last of Us,’ which almost went to a ‘Chernobyl’ star

The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is getting wild praise from all corners, with some calling it one of the greatest hours of television ever made. With Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett delivering astounding performances as romantic couple Bill and Frank – in a bold deviation from the source material – fans will be surprised to know the pairing was initially going to look a little different.
wegotthiscovered.com

Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
wegotthiscovered.com

Are Bill and Frank in the ‘Last of Us’ games?

Episode three of HBO’s latest hit, The Last of Us aired on Jan. 29, and while the overall story of the series focuses on Joel and Ellie, the episode took a break to examine two new characters, Bill and Frank. Already viewers seem divided, those who played the game voicing frustration about the changes made and those who enjoyed the fleshed out characters complimenting HBO’s expansion of the story.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people

Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
CHICAGO, IL
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time

Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.

Comments / 0

Community Policy