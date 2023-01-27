(Video) Body Camera Video Released in Pelosi Hammer Attack

San Francisco police have released body-cam footage that captured the moment David DePape violently attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in his San Francisco home just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2022. Mr. Pelosi is the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi is being made public after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

DePape allegedly brought zip ties, tape and rope for Nancy who was in D.C. during the attack.

DePape has been charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family and, if convicted, he faces 13 years to life.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!